Sam Ehlinger knows Texas' fate is in good hand

Sam Ehlinger Knows Texas' Fate Is In Good Hands

Sam Ehlinger isn't worried on what the new regime will look like under Texas and Steve Sarkisian
Leave it better than you found it. That's a term many hope to use when they say move on to something better. 

For Sam Ehlinger, it's a part of his story. 

The former starting quarterback at Westlake High School never could get to the final game under center. In 2019, the Chaparrals hoisted their first 6A title. They repeated the following season with a victory over Dallas' Southlake Carroll. 

Ehlinger couldn't be prouder. He also can't wait for the day he watches the Longhorns win it all, cementing a proclamation made back in 2019. 

Texas is back. 

"I'm looking forward to watching Texas win some championships in the next few years," Ehlinger said.

Ehlinger will begin his prep for the NFL Draft. The Longhorns will begin their prep for the 2021 season. For the first time in years, both will be starting a new journey without a guarantee. 

Ehlinger, whose draft stock has fluctuated from a mid-round selection to an undrafted free agent, hopes to continue his playing career.

Texas, who will begin a new chapter in the program's history with Steve Sarkisian, hopes this fit will the one to reclaim former glory. 

Ehlinger though is certain that the Longhorns are in the right hands moving forward. 

"From everything that I've heard from some of the guys that are working on campus, they love him so far," Ehlinger told reporters Wednesday on Sarkisian. "Very business-like but also knows how to have a great time and make everybody very comfortable." 

Texas fired Tom Herman after four seasons of mixed results. The former Houston head coach only finish with one 10-win season and failed to bring home a Big 12 title, something the Longhorns have been chasing since 2009. 

Ehlinger understands football is a business as much as it is a sport. However, hearing of Herman's departure was news that hit close to home. It was Herman who handed Ehlinger the starting job when both arrived on campus in 2017. 

The two never looked back. Ehlinger fished his Longhorn career with 11,436 passing yards, 94 touchdowns, 27 interceptions, and a career completion percentage of .625, statistically placing him second all-time behind Colt McCoy.

"He gave me the opportunity to play at the University of Texas," Ehlinger said of Herman. "I'll be forever thankful for that."

Comparing Herman to Sarkisian won't fly with Ehlinger. Although the two have never met, the soon-to-be NFL quarterback expects to form a relationship with the former Alabama offensive coordinator as he adjusts to life as a head coach. 

Wherever Herman lands next, expect Ehlinger to be a sideline supporter too. 

"Both are incredible coaches and everything is headed in the right direction for both of them," Ehlinger said. 

