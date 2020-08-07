LonghornsCountry
Several Positions Up For Grabs as Texas Longhorns Start Fall Camp

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorn fans have been anxiously waiting for this exciting time of year. On Friday, Texas players will suit up for the first time since the Alamo Bowl.

The Longhorns, who were ranked No. 14 overall in the Amway Coaches Preseason Top 25 poll, have some high expectations following a disappointing 8-5 season in 2019. With the addition of new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and defensive coordinator Chris Ash, Texas will look to flip the script and compete for a national championship.

The attention now turns to the upcoming season, which will feature a conference-only nine game schedule plus one non-conference game (most likely UTEP).

The first day of camp will feature some exciting position battles across the whole roster. On the offense, graduate transfer receiver Tarik Black will get the opportunity to compete for a starting position. Another intriguing storyline includes freshman running back Bijan Robinson and how many reps he’ll receive.

On the other side of the ball, Kenyatta Watson and Josh Thompson will have a better than expected opportunity to push Jalen Green and D’Shawn Jamison for the starting cornerback jobs. Another player to look out for is DeMarvion Overshown, who will be shifting to his new linebacker position. Overshown’s role could depend on whether transfer linebacker Tony Fields II commits to the Forty Acres or elsewhere. Fields, who is rumored to commit in the coming days, has all signs pointing for the Longhorns to be the favorite.

As the schedule is tentative to change in the coming days, Texas will prepare to open the season sometime in September.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Herman: Five-Star Freshman Bijan Robinson Looks the Part

Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman had high praise for what many consider to be the gem of the Longhorns 2019 recruiting class.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Running Back Weighing Opt-Out Option for 2020

Texas running back Daniel Young is not practicing and currently weighing his options on playing in 2020 according to head coach Tom Herman.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Trending for Explosive Florida WR?

Pompano Beach Florida wide receiver Jaden Alexis is set to announce his commitment in the coming weeks

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns COVID-19 Safety Measures Working So Far

The Texas Longhorns athletic department once again reported no new positive COVID-19 tests among 'onboarded' teams

Chris Dukes

Did the Coaches Poll Get the Texas Longhorns' Ranking Right?

Texas comes in at No. 14 in the preseason coaches poll, but should they be ranked higher?

Chris Dukes

Texas Baseball Great Jim Gideon named to National College Baseball Hall of Fame

Gideon becomes the 12th former Texas Baseball player to be inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Longhorns Get Surprise Early-Morning Commitment

Texas fans woke up Thursday morning to good news with the commitment of Florida offensive lineman Michael Myslinski

Chris Dukes

College Football Playoff Pushes Back Selection Day

The CFP committee is now planning on meeting later in the year to accommodate Power 5 conferences' decisions to push back championship games.

Chris Dukes

Austin Mayor Concerned About Planned UT Crowd Size

Austin Mayor Steve Adler weighed in on the University of Texas' potential plan to allow 25% capacity for home games.

Chris Dukes

The NCAA Appears to Have Kept Things Together With Today's Decision, but for How Long?

The governing body is expected to give each division autonomy over whether to hold a postseason. Still, the need to make different rules for different groups only highlights the real rift that's growing between larger and smaller classifications of schools.

Chris Dukes

by

Chris Dukes