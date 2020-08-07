Several Positions Up For Grabs as Texas Longhorns Start Fall Camp

Texas Longhorn fans have been anxiously waiting for this exciting time of year. On Friday, Texas players will suit up for the first time since the Alamo Bowl.

The Longhorns, who were ranked No. 14 overall in the Amway Coaches Preseason Top 25 poll, have some high expectations following a disappointing 8-5 season in 2019. With the addition of new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and defensive coordinator Chris Ash, Texas will look to flip the script and compete for a national championship.

The attention now turns to the upcoming season, which will feature a conference-only nine game schedule plus one non-conference game (most likely UTEP).

Thoughts?

The first day of camp will feature some exciting position battles across the whole roster. On the offense, graduate transfer receiver Tarik Black will get the opportunity to compete for a starting position. Another intriguing storyline includes freshman running back Bijan Robinson and how many reps he’ll receive.

On the other side of the ball, Kenyatta Watson and Josh Thompson will have a better than expected opportunity to push Jalen Green and D’Shawn Jamison for the starting cornerback jobs. Another player to look out for is DeMarvion Overshown, who will be shifting to his new linebacker position. Overshown’s role could depend on whether transfer linebacker Tony Fields II commits to the Forty Acres or elsewhere. Fields, who is rumored to commit in the coming days, has all signs pointing for the Longhorns to be the favorite.

As the schedule is tentative to change in the coming days, Texas will prepare to open the season sometime in September.