SI All American: Key Texas Longhorns Target Ranks as No. 2 RB in 2021 Class

Chris Dukes

SI All American recently ranked the top 10 running backs in the 2021 class, including key Texas Longhorn target Camar Wheaton as the No. 2 overall player at his position. 

He ranked just behind Ohio State commit and Hopewell (Va.) back TreVeyon Henderson. 

Here's what SI All American had to say about Wheaton:

The Texan could very well be the fastest running back on this list from a football or track and field perspective. Wheaton has some of the most head-turning 'juice' in the class when it comes to explosiveness and breakaway ability at any position. His one-cut style and rock solid frame also make for a decisive back going for big yardage without wasted movement. Running with great lean and behind his pads, the strike zone for defenders is maintained to a minimum inside the box or not. Wheaton has the tools to compete in the passing game, too, with that elite speed and some subtle elusiveness in the open field including a dynamic jump cut. 

The Garland Lakeview Centennial product is the main focus of a major recruiting battle between Texas A&M, Oklahoma and the Longhorns. 

Reports began to surface that Texas has been making up ground in the race in recent weeks after many believed the Sooners were the clubhouse leader. There's still a long way to go to the finish line on this one, but Texas Longhorns fans have reason to be excited about Stan Drayton landing another potential five-star prospect to add to his already-loaded backfield in the near future. 

Comments

Football

