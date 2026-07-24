Steve Sarkisian Frustrated With Texas Media Team Over Mike Elko Jumbotron Video

The Texas Longhorns have gotten the best of the Texas A&M Aggies since the historic rivalry renewed in 2024.

Texas is 2-0 against Texas A&M during the first two meetings between the two programs as SEC rivals. Both wins prevented the Aggies from clinching a spot in the SEC Championship the past two years.

Last season's 27-17 win over No. 3 Texas A&M in Austin ended the Aggies' perfect regular season, and the fans at DKR celebrated accordingly. This even included a video on the jumbotron in the closing moments of the game that mocked Aggies head coach Mike Elko for calling Texas A&M "the flagship program" in the state of Texas.

It appeared to be a harmless jab by the Texas media team amid a heated rivalry game. However, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian admitted during SEC Media Days in Tampa on Thursday that he wasn't fond of the video.

Steve Sarkisian "Not Happy" With Texas Football's Mike Elko Video

"Not happy about it. I was not happy about it," Sarkisian said of the video.

Sarkisian's answer was stern and serious. With that game taking place over eight months ago, fans still hadn't gotten the chance to hear his thoughts on the video until now, and it's clear his frustration from it remains present.

Here's a look at Sarkisian's full response:

Sarkisian continued, saying he respects the rivalry and the heated competition, but understands that there's a point where a line should be drawn. When Texas players attempted to plant a Longhorns flag in the middle of Kyle Field after beating Texas A&M in 2024, Sarkisian quickly put a stop to it.

"I'm fortunate to be part of it, I'm humbled, I'm honored," Sarkisian said. "The great players, the great teams, the great coaches who have been part of this game I respect it and I respect the competition."

When Texas players attempted to plant a Longhorn flag in the middle of Kyle Field after beating Texas A&M in 2024, Sarkisian quickly put a stop to it. It's clear he felt the Elko video fell into a similar category.

"Emotions run high in those games," Sarkisian said. "We had a team that was trying to think about going to planting the flag two years ago, and I wouldn't let that happen. I respect the game of football, and I respect college football, and I respect the football gods. And there's a way to go about our business, and then there's a way not."

"And so rivalries are great, but we got to be able to fight the emotions that come with the rivalry."

Emotions will certainly be running high once again when the Longhorns visit Texas A&M in the regular-season finale this fall.

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