Steve Sarkisian Lays Out Texas Longhorns' Fall Camp Goals

With fall camp just weeks away from beginning, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian already has goals for what he wants to achieve.

Some see fall camp as the weeks of practice that finalize the depth chart, marking the end of most position battles. However, it is also an important time for teams to start discovering their identity and what they are good and bad at.

“I think we're getting more and more information through spring ball, through the summer right now,” Sarkisian said per Inside Texas. “Really getting into some of the transfers and what Cam Coleman is really good at, and where do we need him to improve to fit our offense? Where are the two runners? What are they really good at from an offensive line perspective? What are we really good at? Learning Arch [Manning].”

Playing Your Best When The Best Is Needed

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) rushes with the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Texas had all offseason to start forming that identity, fall camp can finally begin to form. They will have about a month's worth of practices before the season-opener versus Texas State.

“Ultimately, it's like understanding who we are and not going into the season with blinders on,” Sarkisian said. “Actually, understanding who we are and emphasize those things that we're good at. And if we do that, we should be in position to have success.”

That process will extend beyond just fall camp; it will go into the season, where Texas will look to put itself in as good of a position as possible in September and October.

“All the while, there's going to be things that we're not great at at the start of the season,” Sarkisian said. “But in my back of my mind, I know we're going to need to be good at those things come November, December, ultimately January, if we can get that done.”

In essence, the goal for fall camp will be for Texas to put itself in a position to play its best football at the right time, which will be those three crucial months of November, December, and January if they can make it to the College Football Playoff.

Yet, the first focus has to be on the first two months of the season. Texas learned the hard way last season what happens if you wait too long to play your best.

After the season-opening loss to Ohio State, the Longhorns were upset on the road at Florida. An October game in which the Longhorns’ stifled run game and shaky offensive line saw Manning get sacked six times in the 29-21 loss.

While the Gators’ roster was ultimately talented, it was the one game that Texas couldn’t afford to lose. Already having the loss to Ohio State and then ultimately to Georgia in November, the upset loss to the Gators doomed the Longhorns.

Even though, aside from the Georgia loss, Texas was playing its best football in November, when they beat top-10 Vanderbilt and a previously undefeated Texas A&M team.

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