August 19, 2021
He's No. 1? Steve Sarkisian Tabbed Most Intriguing Coach

SI’s Pat Forde projects 2021's top 25 most intriguing college football coaches and Texas' Steve Sarkisian heads the list
The Texas Longhorns are entering the 2021 season with a complete staff turnover led by former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

How the Longhorns perform under Sarkisian is the $50 million question.

Amid debate over whether or not Texas’s new coaching staff will transform the program, Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde named Sarkisian No. 1 in his projections for the top 25 most intriguing head coaches in 2021.

Here is what Forde had to say about Sarkisian:

“The Longhorns spent nearly $50 million to fire Tom Herman and hire Sark, with the express purpose of him leading the $100 million charge into the Southeastern Conference era (whenever it comes to pass). That’s a lot to throw on the shoulders of a guy with a 46–35 career record who hasn’t been a head coach since 2015. But everything is bigger in Texas, including the gambles. Sark will need some time to build his program but could be afforded little of it. Dangerous underdog Louisiana comes to Austin on Sept. 4 with hopes of making a mockery of Texas’s SEC summer power play.”

SARK
Play
Football

Who's the Most Intriguing Coach in 2021?

SI's Pat Forde projects 2021's top 25 most intriguing college football coaches and Texas' Steve Sarkisian heads the list

USATSI_16138490
Play
Football

What Stood Out During Texas Football's Open Practice On Wednesday?

The Longhorns continue preparations for the season-opening matchup with Louisiana on Sept. 4

USATSI_15245971
Play
News

Kansas State Offensive Players To Watch Vs. Texas

Entering a new season, Texas will play host to Kansas State in the season finale

One factor in Texas’s success is the yet-to-be determined starting quarterback position. Hudson Card and Casey Thompson have been competing for the starting job since the start of fall camp.

Card seems to have the edge (taking more first-team reps) in the competition so far, with a decision coming in the near future.

While many questions remain unanswered, Bijan Robinson, a possible Heisman candidate, is a huge factor in the Longhorns’ ambitions to return to national prominence.

