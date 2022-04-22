Skip to main content

Steve Sarkisian: 'Really Pleased' With Quarterback Play in Spring Ball

Sarkisian offered praise of both Ewers and Card ahead of Saturday's spring game.

As Texas football wraps up spring football and prepares for the spring game on Saturday, there is one question on every Longhorn fans mind; who will be QB1 on Sept. 3?

Well, for Longhorn fans, they likely won't get that answer until much closer to the start of the season, as Sarkisian is keeping that close to the vest. However, Sark made it clear that he has been extremely happy with the quarterback play so far in spring ball. 

Hudson Card

"In both scrimmages that we've had so far, both guys have played very well," Sarkisian said. "I've been very impressed with their playmaking ability, their ability to take their shots when there's time to take shots."

"Not that every throw is perfect, but they've been really effective on third down. Both guys have used their legs well."

While many fans expected Ewers to come in and win the job immediately, Card has had an impressive spring and is giving it his all to win the QB1 spot come fall.

USATSI_16138517

"Some of the game management things come really naturally to Hudson," Sarkisian said. "Just having been doing it with us."

Card had an up and down 2021 season, showing flashes of being the future at the quarterback position, while also struggling at times and showing some growing pains. 

Card would finish the season with 590 passing yards on 61.4 completion percentage, adding five touchdowns and one interception. 

Hudson Card

Hudson Card

Meanwhile Ewers, who transferred to Texas after spending a year at Ohio State, does not have any game film from the 2021 season to go off of, which has not slowed him down this spring. 

"Quinn is a very quick study," Sarkisian said. "There's things that come to him that are new or are situational things that come to him that are new, but he really takes the coaching and tries to apply it the next time out." 

Quinn Ewers

With solid showings in the spring, Sarkisian is not the only one to take notice, as their teammates are rallying around both quarterbacks.

"Both guys have really earned a lot of respect from their teammates," Sarkisian said. "Their approach to preparation and then ultimately their ability to execute."

Quinn Ewers

While Sark will be unlikely to reveal the winner of the quarterback position before fall is upon us, compared to this time last year the quarterback room appears to be in a much better position.

"In the end, from where that position is today from where we were a year ago, I'm really pleased," Sarkisian said. "We're at a place right now where we're playing really good football at the position."

Quinn Ewers

Quinn Ewers

When Texas wraps up their spring game on Saturday, Sark will be in a difficult position before summer football, but a position that coaches would envy. 

Sark will ultimately have to make the tough decision between two quarterbacks that have shown they are worthy of being QB1, but Texas fans will have to wait a little bit longer for that call. 

