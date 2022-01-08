Former TCU Coach Gary Patterson Visits Longhorns

Is Texas taking the steps to hire one of the best defensive minds in college football?

According to Orangebloods.com's Jason Suchomel, that could be the case, with former TCU head coach Gary Patterson reportedly taking a visit to Austin to meet with Steve Sarkisian and the Texas program.

Per previous reports from last month, Patterson would not come to the 40 Acres in order to replace current defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, but would more likely fill a more administrative role on the defensive staff.

Kwiatkowski has two years and $1.7 million left on a three-year deal that he signed last spring following his hiring to the Texas staff, and will continue in that role going forward.

Patterson was also reportedly in discussions with multiple programs around the country for similar roles before his trip to the 40 Acres.

One of the top defensive minds of the last two decades in college football, Patterson left the Horned Frogs after spending the last 21 and a half seasons as the head coach.

During that time in Fort Worth, Patterson amassed a 181-79 record and took TCU to 18 bowl games, going 12-6 in those games.

Patterson also took the Horned Frogs to three New Year's 6 Bowls, winning the 2010 Rose Bowl with an undefeated 13-0 record, as well as the 2014 Peach Bowl with a 12-1 record.

Patterson is 7-4 against the Longhorns all-time and has won six of the last eight in the series.

Patterson also has a well-established relationship with Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte, who previously held the same position at T

