Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Former TCU Coach Gary Patterson Visits With Sarkisian, Longhorns

The former TCU coach has reportedly made a trip to Austin to meet with the Texas staff

Is Texas taking the steps to hire one of the best defensive minds in college football?

According to Orangebloods.com's Jason Suchomel, that could be the case, with former TCU head coach Gary Patterson reportedly taking a visit to Austin to meet with Steve Sarkisian and the Texas program.

Per previous reports from last month, Patterson would not come to the 40 Acres in order to replace current defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, but would more likely fill a more administrative role on the defensive staff. 

Kwiatkowski has two years and $1.7 million left on a three-year deal that he signed last spring following his hiring to the Texas staff, and will continue in that role going forward. 

Patterson was also reportedly in discussions with multiple programs around the country for similar roles before his trip to the 40 Acres.

One of the top defensive minds of the last two decades in college football, Patterson left the Horned Frogs after spending the last 21 and a half seasons as the head coach. 

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17014807
Play
Football

Former TCU Coach Gary Patterson Visits Longhorns

The former TCU coach has reportedly made a trip to Austin to meet with the Texas staff

32 seconds ago
disuu
Play
Men's Basketball

How To Watch and Listen To No. 14 Texas Men's Basketball Vs. Oklahoma State

The Longhorns look for their seventh-straight win on Saturday against the Cowboys

1 hour ago
USATSI_17059019
News

Former Texas QB Casey Thompson Has Found A New Home

The former Texas quarterback is heading to the Big 10

4 hours ago

During that time in Fort Worth, Patterson amassed a 181-79 record and took TCU to 18 bowl games, going 12-6 in those games. 

Patterson also took the Horned Frogs to three New Year's 6 Bowls, winning the 2010 Rose Bowl with an undefeated 13-0 record, as well as the 2014 Peach Bowl with a 12-1 record. 

Patterson is 7-4 against the Longhorns all-time and has won six of the last eight in the series. 

Patterson also has a well-established relationship with Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte, who previously held the same position at T

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_17014807
Football

Former TCU Coach Gary Patterson Visits Longhorns

The former TCU coach has reportedly made a trip to Austin to meet with the Texas staff

32 seconds ago
disuu
Men's Basketball

How To Watch and Listen To No. 14 Texas Men's Basketball Vs. Oklahoma State

The Longhorns look for their seventh-straight win on Saturday against the Cowboys

1 hour ago
USATSI_17059019
News

Former Texas QB Casey Thompson Has Found A New Home

The former Texas quarterback is heading to the Big 10

4 hours ago
Larry Turner-Gooden
Recruiting

What To Watch For In The US Army All-American Bowl

The Texas Longhorns could land an impact commitment on Saturday

7 hours ago
Jamison
Football

Texas Offers Elite 2023 Florida Defensive Back

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

Jan 6, 2022
USATSI_17208538
News

Texas Tech Upset No. 9 Texas Women, 74-61

The Lady Raiders won their first game in Austin since 2013, while Texas saw their seven-game winning streak end

Jan 5, 2022
allen_taylor_joanne_mcneese_p1802
News

Texas Women's Game With Baylor Postponed Due to COVID-19

Jan 5, 2022
Devon Campbell
Recruiting

Elite Talent Still on the Board for Texas 2022 Recruiting Class

SI99 recruits are still considering the Longhorns heading into the New Year

Jan 5, 2022