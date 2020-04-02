Texas’ 2006 BCS Championship Game victory to be featured on ESPN tonight

AUSTIN, Texas – The 2006 Rose Bowl, which pitted No. 2 Texas against No. 1 USC in an epic national championship game, will be aired on ESPN tonight from 7-10 p.m. CT as part of a new nightly series featuring classic games across the NFL, MLB, NBA and College Football. The night will begin at 6 p.m. CT with the ‘Games of the Century’ episode of the CFB150 series, ‘The American Game.’

Texas Football won its fourth national championship and capped off a perfect season with a 41-38 victory over the top-ranked Trojans. During ESPN’s yearlong initiative marking 150 years of college football last season, a panel of 150 media members, athletic administrators, former players and coaches selected the Longhorns’ triumphant win as the seventh-best game in College Football history.

USC built a 38-26 lead in the fourth quarter, but junior QB Vince Young led Texas to a thrilling come-from-behind win, tallying 467 yards of total offense that included the game-winning 8-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds remaining. Young threw for 267 yards and ran for 200 more, scoring three touchdowns, en route to Texas’ first national championship in 35 years and the snapping of USC’s 34-game winning streak.

The Texas Football social media accounts (Twitter: @TexasFootball; Instagram: texasfootball) will be active throughout the day, posting memories from players who were on the field that night, highlights from the game itself, as well as following along with the broadcast live, beginning at 7 p.m. CT.