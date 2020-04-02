LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas’ 2006 BCS Championship Game victory to be featured on ESPN tonight

Chris Dukes

AUSTIN, Texas – The 2006 Rose Bowl, which pitted No. 2 Texas against No. 1 USC in an epic national championship game, will be aired on ESPN tonight from 7-10 p.m. CT as part of a new nightly series featuring classic games across the NFL, MLB, NBA and College Football. The night will begin at 6 p.m. CT with the ‘Games of the Century’ episode of the CFB150 series, ‘The American Game.’

Texas Football won its fourth national championship and capped off a perfect season with a 41-38 victory over the top-ranked Trojans. During ESPN’s yearlong initiative marking 150 years of college football last season, a panel of 150 media members, athletic administrators, former players and coaches selected the Longhorns’ triumphant win as the seventh-best game in College Football history.

USC built a 38-26 lead in the fourth quarter, but junior QB Vince Young led Texas to a thrilling come-from-behind win, tallying 467 yards of total offense that included the game-winning 8-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds remaining. Young threw for 267 yards and ran for 200 more, scoring three touchdowns, en route to Texas’ first national championship in 35 years and the snapping of USC’s 34-game winning streak.

The Texas Football social media accounts (Twitter: @TexasFootball; Instagram: texasfootball) will be active throughout the day, posting memories from players who were on the field that night, highlights from the game itself, as well as following along with the broadcast live, beginning at 7 p.m. CT.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Longhorn Kevin Durant to Participate in "Players-Only" Tournament

The two time NBA Champion will take on other NBA players in a gaming tournament to be aired on ESPN

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: How Mack Brown Used Jerry Springer to Relax His Team Before BCS National Championship Game vs. USC

Mack Brown shares a fun story about helping his team relax before the 2006 Rose Bowl

Chris Dukes

Longhorns Extend Offer to Elite Florida Prospect

Jaheim Singletary is currently ranked as the No. 3 cornerback in the 2022 class

Chris Dukes

Texas Offers Four-Star Louisiana Cornerback

Jyaire Brown is currently being recruited by several SEC schools

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: SI Mock Draft: No Longhorns in the First Three Rounds

Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft thinks Texas players will have to wait for day three before being selected

Chris Dukes

Why Former Longhorn Eric Metcalf Should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Metcalf is one of the greatest all-purpose backs of all time

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Four-Star D-Lineman (Watch Highlights)

Texas has thrown its hat in the ring in the race for the services of Virginia defensive end Kelvin Gilliam

Chris Dukes

ESPN Adds Throwback Thursday: College Football Classics to Primetime Slate; Historic 2006 Rose Bowl Game Featuring No. 2 Texas vs. No. 1 USC Airs This Week

Longhorns-Trojans National Championship Matchup Voted a Top 10 College Football Game of All-Time

Chris Dukes

Postponing Olympics Could Give Kevin Durant a Chance to Play for Team USA

The Texas Longhorn alum was probably a longshot to play in 2020 due to an Achilles injury

Chris Dukes

Texas Players, Coaches Raising Money For Those Affected by COVID-19

Texas players and coaches have been doing their part to help those in need

Tomer Barazani