Texas a Finalist in Race for Talented Two-Way Georgia Athlete

Four-star athlete Nathaniel Wiggins named the Longhorns in his list of top schools.

The Westlake High School (in Atlanta, not Austin) star is the No. 11 athlete, No. 19 player in the state of Georgia and No. 195 overall player in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

Texas made the cut along with Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Tennessee and Oregon, USC and Florida.

He also has offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, East Carolina, Florida State, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Minnesota, Middle Tennessee State, Mississippi State, NC State, Ole Miss, Pitt, South Carolina, UAB, Virginia Tech, Kansas State and Coastal Carolina.

Watching his film: The "athlete" distinction often gets thrown around for players who are probably going to a play a different position in college than the one they occupy in high school. For Wiggins "athlete" is the first word you think to describe what he is on the field. Whether he's lining up on offense, defense or special teams, Wiggins finds ways to use his athletic abilities to make a play on the football. You could line Wiggins up at linebacker and he would find a way to disrupt the game. That being said, the 6-foot-2, 170-pound speedster's skills will probably translate best to cornerback, where he has the length, speed and physicality to become a one-on-one cover island on an opposing team's best receiver.

Where Texas stands: As we have previously stated, the Longhorns are casting a wide net and using the connections that a new group of assistant coaches have brought to the table. Texas doesn't get a lot of recruiting wins in the Atlanta area, but they appear to be in contention in this race. Also keep an eye on another outsider in Oregon, which seems to have made a positive impression on Wiggins so far in recruiting.

