Texas a Finalist in the Race for Four-Star Defensive Back

Four-star defensive back Bobby Taylor included the Texas Longhorns in his top 12 list of schools.

The Longhorns made the cut along with Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Alabama, Arkansas, Texas A & M, Michigan State, Florida State, TCU, Oklahoma and USC.

"I’ve decided that I will focus on the 12 universities shown above. I plan to commit after I have completed my Junior year of school academically and athletically," Taylor said on Twitter.

Taylor is the son of former Notre Dame All American and 10-year NFL veteran Bobby Taylor is ranked the No. 28 cornerback in the 2022 class and the No. 32 player in the state of Texas.

Watching his film: At 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, Taylor is even longer than his height and has the frame to add enough bulk to hang with the big, physical receivers in the Big 12. He excels as a bump-and-run cover man, but looks at home playing back in zone as well.

Where Texas stands: Several recruiting insiders have Taylor as a Texas A & M lean right now, but there aren't a lot of coaches creating more buzz on the recruiting trail right now than Jay Valai. His high-energy personality, youth and charisma are all making a difference with several of the young cornerbacks he's been recruiting. There's certainly still time for him to make an impression and possibly pull Texas up toward the top of Taylor's list of schools.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI