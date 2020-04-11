LonghornsCountry
Texas Among Favorites to Land Four-Star Cornerback

Chris Dukes

Top-flight cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem has released his list of top 10 schools and the Longhorns made the cut. 

Texas was included on the list along with Alabama, Georgia, Baylor, TCU, LSU, Oklahoma, Michigan, Auburn and Texas A&M. He also holds offers from Liberty, Illinois State, Grambling State, Arkansas, Washington State, Washington, Utah, USC, Texas Tech, South Carolina, SMU, Oregon State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Notre Dame, North Texas, Nebraska, Missouri, Missisippi State, Michigan State, Kansas, Houston, Georgia Tech, Colorado and Boston College. 

Ibraheem is the No. 12 cornerback, No. 20 player in the state of Texas and No. 124 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. 

Watching his film: Ibraheem flashes all the skill traits college coaches look for in top-end cornerback recruits. He's 6-foot-1  and his wingspan makes him even longer than that when he's defending passes. He has good instincts, and he can high-point the football with the best of them. He ran a 23.7 in the 200-meter dash this past year on the track and can get up to top speed really quickly. He's a little on the lean side when it comes to body type and though it's rarely a problem a the high school level, he'll struggle with the bigger receivers in either the Big 12 or SEC unless he puts on some muscle. 

Where Texas stands: According to Dave Campbell's Texas Football, Ibraheem currently has more Division I offers than any player in the state of Texas. It's a crowded field with Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma TCU and Texas all ahead of the pack currently. This recruitment is likely to go into the summer and possibly the fall before Ibraheem is ready to make a decision. 

