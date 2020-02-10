Texas Basketball: Longhorns Get Shot at No. 1 Baylor on Monday

Game 24: Texas (14-9, 4-6 Big 12) vs. #1/1 Baylor (21-1, 10-0 Big 12)

Monday, February 10, 2020 - 8 p.m. Central

Frank Erwin Center (16,540) - Austin, Texas

GameDay Quick Facts

• TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by ESPN. Bob Wischusen (pxp), Fran Fraschilla (analyst) and Kris Budden (reporter) will call the action.

• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check www.TexasSports.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

• SERIES: Texas leads, 163-92. Last meeting: Baylor 59-44 (Jan. 4, 2020; Waco).

Notables

• LOOKING TO MAKE HISTORY: Texas will be looking for its first win in program history against an AP No. 1 opponent on Monday night.

• COLEMAN JOINS 1,000-POINT CLUB: Junior G became the 38th player in UT program history to reach the 1,000-point mark during Saturday's game against Texas Tech. Coleman enters Monday's contest with 1,006 points in 94 career games.

• JONES FINDS THE MARK: Redshirt sophomore G recorded a team-high 18 points (6-14 FG, 3-8 threes) in a season-best 32 minutes on Saturday against Texas Tech. He had 16 of his 18 points in the first half (5-8 FG, 3-5 threes). Jones ranks second on the team in scoring (10.6 ppg) while hitting 38.4% (43-112) from three-point range this year.

• HAMM JR. PROVIDES SPARK: Sophomore F posted a team-high 7 boards (4 offensive) and 3 blocks while adding 4 points (2-3 FG) in 21 minutes off the bench on Saturday against Texas Tech.