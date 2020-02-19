Texas Basketball: Longhorns Looking for Spark at Home Against TCU

Game 26: Texas (14-11, 4-8 Big 12) vs. TCU (14-11, 5-7 Big 12)

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 - 7 p.m. Central

Frank Erwin Center (16,540) - Austin, Texas

GameDay Quick Facts

• TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by Longhorn Network. Lowell Galindo (pxp) and Lance Blanks (analyst) will call the action.

• RADIO: The Longhorn IMG Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check www.TexasSports.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

• SERIES: Texas leads, 110-68. Last meeting: Texas 62-61 (Jan. 29, 2020; Fort Worth). Texas survived a crazy final few minutes to pick up a valuable road win in Cowtown. The Longhorn defense was particularly impressive in the second half, turning up the pressure on TCU.

Notables

• HOME SUCCESS vs. TCU: Texas has won 15 of the last 17 meetings in Austin against the Horned Frogs entering Wednesday's contest.

• RAMEY HAS CAREER DAY: Sophomore G posted a career-high 21 points in 36 minutes during Saturday's game at Iowa State. Ramey also converted a career-best 7-of-8 from the free throw line.

• BAKER GETS ON THE GLASS: Freshman C pulled down a career-high 7 rebounds (2 offensive) in a career-best 16 minutes during Saturday's contest at Iowa State.

• AJ1 CONTINUES TO INSPIRE: Redshirt sophomore G ranks second on the team in scoring (10.5 ppg) and third in assists (1.9 apg) while converting 37.4-percent (46-123) from three-point range this season.