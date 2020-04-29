Texas Basketball: Shaka Smart Using 'The Last Dance' as a Teaching Tool

Let's face it, most of us sports fans are currently glued to our televisions to watch The Last Dance on ESPN.

But while those of us sports-starved fans are sitting back and enjoying talk of handshake snubs, Texas head coach Shaka Smart is trying to use the chronicle of the 90s Bulls dynasty as a teaching tool.

"(It's) a real opportunity to communicate with each other about what can be taken from that particular championship team and that particular group of players and coaches and use it as a way to reflect back on our team and our guys," he said. It's really important. I think the teams that are very connected in terms of the players on the roster during this time - especially the longer it goes - have a huge advantage. Not just connected around what they are doing physically, I think just as importantly, communicating about relationship building and what goes into winning, ways to handle and deal with adversity."

Smart is also taking cues from Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, who has been an advocate for "winning the wait" as his team deals with the lull in the NBA season.

"(It's about) Doing different things like that to communicate and stay close and connected is important for our team," Smart said.

Smart's Longhorns are gaining hype after signing the No. 1 power forward in the country in Greg Brown III this week. Texas is being picked by some experts as a dark horse candidate to win the Big 12, which would probably put the Longhorns in the thick of the national title discussion.

