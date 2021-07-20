Sports Illustrated home
Texas' Bijan Robinson Named To 2021 Maxwell Award Watch List

On Monday, Texas Longhorns sophomore running back Bijan Robinson was named to the 2021 watch list for the Maxwell Award.

The hype surrounding the Heisman candidate isn’t slowing down with kick-off just under two months away. Alongside new Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, expectations continue to soar for the sophomore.

In only six starts last season (nine appearances), Robinson stood out, leading the Longhorns with 703 rushing yards on 86 carries (8.2 ypc), scoring four touchdowns.

On Thursday during the Big 12 Media Day, coach Sarkisian confirmed that Robinson should expect to see more production on the field.

“Every year I’ve called plays in college football, I’ve always had a 1,000-yard rusher. So I believe in running the ball, and I believe in having that guy that is kind of the bell cow that you hang your hat on. So for Bijan, one thing is he didn’t have a lot of carries a year ago. So understanding what that workload looks like, feels like, kind of tastes like week in and week out over a long season is going to be something of an adjustment for him."

With clear talent and production likely doubling under the new staff, Robinson is in a good position to have a breakout season.

The semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced on November 1, 2021.

