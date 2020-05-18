Texas Coaches Return to Team Facility Today

The Texas Longhorns coaching staff will be back in the team facility building starting today.

It marks the first time the coaches have been together in person as a full staff since the NCAA suspended all sports activities in mid-March.

According to a report from Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.com last week the staff will be in the office on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Safety is still a top concern and masks and social distancing will both be used.

While getting coaches back in the office is a big step, don't expect players to return until the NCAA lifts the ban for official in-person team activities.

Herman and his staff will be conducting all team business online. He recently spoke with the Dallas Morning News about what players returning to campus could look like.

Starting Wednesday of next week, we’ll resume meetings with our players starting on Wednesday, the 20. We’ve got contingency plans based on a lot of different scenarios that could happen June 1. As far as what the season looks like, I think the only thing that we kind of all -- and when I say all, all of us in the Big 12 and really most of the Power Five conferences -- have agreed on is that we’re going to need six weeks.

