Texas DB Malik Muhammad's Best NFL Fits Might Not Be Where He is Drafted

Malik Muhammad is a cornerback whose fluid hips and sound technique make him one of the most reliable cover-corners in this year's draft.

The veteran defensive back took nearly 1,200 coverage snaps in the burnt orange and was an important piece of the Longhorn's secondary every season of his career.

This offseason he declared for the NFL Draft, where he will be a hot commodity. Here are the NFL teams that would best utilize him and where he is most likely to end up.

Best Fits

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad celebrates after an interception during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

No. 1: Houston Texans

The Houston Texans had the best defense in the NFL last season despite running a bare-bones scheme. Head coach Demeco Ryans has his defenders either playing deep zone coverage, like quarters, or straight single-high man on nearly every snap.

Muhammad would excel in the quarters coverages that the Texans run, as it was something he was asked to do often by former defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkoski. He also flashed high-level man ability during the season and at the Senior Bowl.

Additionally, Muhammad's effort and aggression fit perfectly with Houston's 'SWARM' mentality. The Texans have already turned a wiry-but-aggressive defensive back, Calen Bullock, into a solid tackler, so there is no reason they could not do the same with Muhammad.

3rd and 4 .. who are you going to? MY GUY right? Ohio St targets Jeremiah Smith against MY GUY lol. Cmon man. You push I pull. Sitting on all that. Aggressive at the catch point. NO HELP OVER TOP. This is a CB with confidence. What CB is better than Malik Muhammad? pic.twitter.com/uxDEfIyGPQ — Eric Crocker (@CoachCrocky) April 12, 2026

The Texans have one of, if not the, best outside cornerback tandems in the NFL in Kamari Lassiter and Derek Stingley Jr. However, questions remain around the next-man-up.

Houston took USC's Jaylin Smith in the third round of last-year's draft, however he only played in four games before an early November hamstring injury ended his season. Texans general manager Nick Caserio has never been shy about shoring up his defensive backfield, so Smith should not be a real deterrent for bringing Muhammad in.

No. 2: Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars' second-year defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile runs some of the most zone coverage in the NFL and splits it between one- and two-high safety coverages. He also employs a lot of rotational split-field coverages like cover six and eight.

Those coverages require smart corners who can understand their complex rules. They also require corners who have the footwork and know-how to play a variety of assignments.

Muhammad fills both requirements. In fact, his game IQ is already being noticed by NFL talent evaluators.

The Jaguars already have Montaric Brown, who impressed last season, and recently announced that Travis Hunter would be moving to cornerback full-time, so they are not lacking outside players. However, Campanile's defense is extremely exotic, and adding another player who can understand the complex scheme would be a plus for the Jaguars.

Most Likely Landing Spots

No. 1: Carolina Panthers

The Panthers sent general manager Dan Morgan to Texas' Pro Day, being one of only two NFL teams to do so. It is impossible to say who he was there to see, however Muhammad is a likely candidate.

Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan in attendance at Texas’ Pro Day



He was talking to Former Panther and Longhorn Fozzy Whittaker#HookEm | #Texas pic.twitter.com/WDEzuMQrBl — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) March 24, 2026

The Panthers have no proven cornerback depth behind star Jaycee Horn and breakout star Mike Jackson. They could also use improved nickel back play, and Muhammad could move to the slot at the next level.

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero runs soft zone coverage on a majority of snaps, making Muhammad a natural fit.

The Panthers have picks 83 and 158, which sit at the top and bottom of Muhammad's range.

No. 2: Green Bay Packers

The Packers need cornerback as bad as any other NFL team does. Current starters Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine are solid, if a bit shaky, and the depth behind them is nearly nonexistent.

Newly hired defensive coordinator Jonathon Gannon ran quarters coverage at some of the highest rates in the NFL during his time as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. While he has employed other defenses at other stops in his coaching career, he clearly has a preferred style.

The Packers have picks 52 and 120, which if used on Muhammad would give him the best chance at starting as a rookie.

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