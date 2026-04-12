Ranking the Most Pro-Ready Texas Longhorns Prospects

The Texas Longhorns have produced a ton of NFL talent, especially in recent seasons.

The newest batch of Longhorn draft-hopefuls have less than two weeks to go before they hear their names called, potentially as early as round one.

While some are more developmental players, several Longhorns will be ready to go on day one. Here are those players.

No. 1: Jack Endries

Texas Longhorns tight end Jack Endries attempts to make a catch against the Florida Gators during the second half | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

While this may come as a surprise to some, those who watched Jack Endries catch passes from eventual Heisman-winner Fernando Mendoza at the University of California know what kind of player he is.

While he does not have as high a ceiling as other Longhorns, there is very little projection necessary to understand what role he could play on an NFL team right now.

Endries is a plug-and-play F tight end who can immediately see the field in two- and three-tight end sets, which are becoming increasingly popular in the pro-game.

His advanced understanding of blocking angles, route combinations and the finer points of catching passes will let offensive play-callers trust him to do his job right away.

While he lacks a full athletic toolkit, he has adequate size, speed and strength for the next level, and is one of the more pro-ready players to come out of Austin since head coach Steve Sarkisian took over.

No. 2: Malik Muhammad

Malik Muhammad started 29 games with Texas, spending the majority patrolling deep zones and keeping the receivers across from him quiet.

His developed footwork and masterful understanding of coverage systems should give defensive coordinators confidence that he could step onto an NFL field today and comfortably handle whatever is thrown at him. His knowledge of the game is already being noticed by talent-evaluators.

He loses some points in the 'pro-readiness' category due to his slender frame and iffy tackling mechanics, though those two birds can be killed with one stone in an NFL nutrition program.

Every defender on an NFL field has to be able to tackle, but if there is one position where a lack of wrap-up ability is forgivable it is cover corner.

Muhammad will probably be penciled in as a CB3 at most for whichever team drafts him, but he will be ready to jump into action off of the bench at a moment's notice.

No. 3: Anthony Hill Jr.

Anthony Hill Jr. is a hard-hitting linebacker and one-man defensive presence who spent three years being a key-contributor to former defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkoski's defenses.

Hill is developed as a run-stopper and gap-reader. He diagnoses plays well and understands how to read his keys from the WILL, MIKE and SAM positions.

He has good body control and keeps himself free from unnecessary blocks.

All of that being said, Hill has a long way to go in pass coverage. He operates okay in simple hook-zones in the middle of the field, but struggles with any assignments more demanding than that.

Hill is a bundle of tools, but he has to improve as a coverage-player if he wants to make the most of them. Still, teams can rest easy knowing that if they select Hill, they are getting someone who can make an impact on the run-game right away

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