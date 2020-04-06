Texas Finishes Seventh in Sports Illustrated's 'DBU' Rankings
Chris Dukes
With a proud tradition that includes names like Nathan Vasher, Cedrick Griffin, Michael Huff, Rod Babers, Quentin Jammer, Michael Huff, Michael Griffin, Arron Ross, Tarell Brown, Earl Thomas, Aaron Williams, Curtis Brown, Kenny Vaccaro and DeShon Elliot, Texas Longhorn players and fans have Texas have long claimed the moniker of "DBU".
However, according to Sports Illustrated's latest series, they aren't even in the top five when it comes to producing top-notch defensive backs.
Sports Illustrated crunched the numbers to determine which schools produce the most talent at every position. The last part of the series, defensive backs, was one Texas were always going to take an interest in.
SI named LSU the current reigning 'DBU' based on talent drafted in the last 10 years. Here's a look at what they had to say and how they scored it. You can read the full article by clicking here.
We determined each “Position U.” by measuring what every college should strive to do, in sports and beyond: Prepare students for professional careers.
DRAFT POSITION
Top 10: 4 points
Round 1 (non-top 10): 3 points
Rounds 2-3: 2 points
Rounds 4-7: 1 point
Undrafted: 0 points
NFL GAMES STARTED
80-plus: 5 points
48 to 79: 4 points
16 to 47: 3 points
5 to 15: 2 points
1 to 4: 1 point
NFL AWARDS
Defensive Player of the Year: 4 points
First-Team All-Pro: 3 points
Defensive Rookie of the Year: 2 points
Research by Reid Foster and Gary Gramling.
