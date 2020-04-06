Texas Finishes Seventh in Sports Illustrated's 'DBU' Rankings

With a proud tradition that includes names like Nathan Vasher, Cedrick Griffin, Michael Huff, Rod Babers, Quentin Jammer, Michael Huff, Michael Griffin, Arron Ross, Tarell Brown, Earl Thomas, Aaron Williams, Curtis Brown, Kenny Vaccaro and DeShon Elliot, Texas Longhorn players and fans have Texas have long claimed the moniker of "DBU".

However, according to Sports Illustrated's latest series, they aren't even in the top five when it comes to producing top-notch defensive backs.

Sports Illustrated crunched the numbers to determine which schools produce the most talent at every position. The last part of the series, defensive backs, was one Texas were always going to take an interest in.

SI named LSU the current reigning 'DBU' based on talent drafted in the last 10 years. Here's a look at what they had to say and how they scored it. You can read the full article by clicking here.

We determined each “Position U.” by measuring what every college should strive to do, in sports and beyond: Prepare students for professional careers.

DRAFT POSITION

Top 10: 4 points

Round 1 (non-top 10): 3 points

Rounds 2-3: 2 points

Rounds 4-7: 1 point

Undrafted: 0 points

NFL GAMES STARTED

80-plus: 5 points

48 to 79: 4 points

16 to 47: 3 points

5 to 15: 2 points

1 to 4: 1 point

NFL AWARDS

Defensive Player of the Year: 4 points

First-Team All-Pro: 3 points

Defensive Rookie of the Year: 2 points

Research by Reid Foster and Gary Gramling.

