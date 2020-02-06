Texas Football: 2020 Instant Impact Signees

After ups, downs, coaching changes, decommittments and last-minute decisions the ink is finally drying on 2020 recruiting class for Texas.

The Longhorns finished with the No. 9 class in the country and first in the Big 12 according to 247 Sports, vaulting past Oklahoma into the top 10 on national signing day with two late commitments.

The class features 19 players - 18 from the state of Texas - a relatively small group considering the last two classes had 25 and 27 players, respectively.

Obviously all 19 of these players were brought to Texas to contribute, but which ones can fans expect to see first?

There is more than just pure talent to consider when putting together a list like this. It comes down to circumstance as well. The depth chart and early enrollee status are both big factors in whether a true freshman sees the field.

With all that considered, we made a list of the players we expect to hear from the earliest in the 2020 class.

Bijan Robinson, running back

The No. 1 back in the 2020 class according to 247 Sports isn't an early enrollee and there is plenty of talent and depth at his position, but Robinson may just be too good to keep off the field.

As a player with true NFL talent, the Texas coaching staff probably only expects three years with a guy like Robinson anyway, so there's no point in redshirting him. This isn't to say that he'll steal the starting job from incumbent Keaontay Ingram - a rising star in his own right - but expect to see Robinson get 8-10 touches a game even early in the season. His speed has the potential to add another gear to the Texas offense and make it even more dangerous and explosive.

Troy Omeire, receiver

The Fort Bend Austin pass-catcher already has a Division I-type frame at 6-foot-3 and 206 pounds. Given that he's an early enrollee, he'll have a chance to add another 5-10 pounds of muscle to his frame and be ready to compete for playing time at one of the outside receiver spots.

His 4.69 40-yard dash doesn't fly off the page, but Omeire's ability to create separation comes from his understanding of leverage, length and ability to high-point the football.

Texas has a roster full of long, athletic receivers who haven't quite figured out how to fully take advantage of their gifts yet and if they aren't careful, a guy like Omeire could pass them on the depth chart.

Kelvontay Dixon, athlete

The only non-early enrollee on the list, Dixon didn't commit to the Longhorns the eve of signing day.

The attribute that might get the 6-foot, 180-pound Dixon on the field early is his versatility. At Carthage Dixon lined up in the backfield, on the outside and in the slot.

Dixon probably won't be an every-down player as a true freshman, but his game-changing speed could make him a factor both offensively and in the return game.