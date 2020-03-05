LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: After Injury Setback, Josh Thompson Looks Ready to Roll for 2020 (Video)

Chris Dukes

After an injury ended his 2019 prematurely, Texas defensive back Josh Thompson looks to be back at 100 percent and ready to go for spring football

Thompson, who broke a bone in his foot last season, can be seen in this offseason workout video getting around on the previously-injured foot just fine. 

The 6-foot, 200-pound player out of Nacogdoches, Texas has played in 26 games in his Texas career with three starts. He played in the first four games last season with 12 tackles (four solo) before leaving the Longhorns' win over Oklahoma State with an injury. 

Under NCAA rules Thompson was able to use his redshirt season last year and will enter 2020 with two years of eligibility still remaining. 

Texas head coach Tom Herman said in February that he would like to see Thompson make a run at one of the starting cornerback jobs in spring practice. 

"He's got elite speed," Herman said. "He'll find himself on the field."

According to Herman, new defensive coordinator Chris Ash praised both Thompson and teammate Chris Brown for their work during offseason workouts. 

"I looked at the secondary looking for guys that were good feet, good hips, have a nose for the ball. And those two guys (Brown and Thompson) stood out on film. I like their physical toughness, their mental toughness, they could get to the ball..

"They were around the football and I really liked that I thought that they played with good energy, good enthusiasm. You can see others fed off of them, their play and their style of play."

