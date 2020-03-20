LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Report: Big 12 Still Discussing a Return to Spring Football Practice

Chris Dukes

According to recent remarks from Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte, spring practice hasn't been completely removed from the table.

Del Conte told 247 Sports that the Big 12 athletic directors have been conducting a series of teleconference calls with ongoing talks about a variety of subjects as campuses across the country shut down as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19. 

The University of Texas campus will close down student housing by March 30 and conduct classes online for the rest of the semester. 

"First and foremost, we're making sure our kids on campus have a place to go," Del Conte told 247Sports. ""We'll start to address what happens with spring ball, but there's been nothing yet. The key is to have a united time as to when it would resume. Some schools have already had some spring practices. Others have not. We don't want to have teams starting at a certain time, earlier than another and gaining a competitive advantage."

TCU started spring practice back on Feb. 28 and the Horned Frogs were near the halfway point when everything was shut down. Other schools like Oklahoma, West Virginia and Oklahoma State were all around a week into spring practices before the halt. 

Texas was scheduled to be the last Big 12 school to start spring practices on March 24. The Longhorns pushed back their dates in hopes of giving the new coaching staff more time to gel. 

The SEC and ACC have already canceled spring football practices through the end of the year while the Big Ten Big 12 and Pac 12 have both moved to suspend. 

While the fact three Power Five conferences have yet to cancel spring football may give some hope, there is more than the current health situation working against this happening as of now. The NCAA doesn't allow practices to be conducted past the end of the academic year, which comes in early-to-mid May for most students that would mean teams will be racing against the clock even if they are able to get an all-clear to return to practice. 

Another solution could come by adding a couple of weeks of preparation time to the beginning of the season.

The truth is nobody knows what's going to happen at this point. There's nobody with experience in this situation because it's never happened before in American sports. We're all just sitting back, watching and waiting. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Bill Belichick Got Another Steal in Former Longhorn Adrian Phillips

Phillips is exactly the kind of heady player that thrives in the Patriots' system

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Colt McCoy Will be the Perfect Mentor for Daniel Jones

The Longhorn legend is headed to the New York Giants after signing a one-year, $2.25 million contract with $1.5 million upfront

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer 2022 Athlete

Texas is hoping to secure the talents of versatile 2022 athlete Jordan Hudson

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Former Longhorn Alex Okafor Looking to Bounce Back From Injury

Okafor missed the Kansas City Chiefs' run through the postseason to the Super Bowl with a torn pectoral muscle

Tomer Barazani

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer 2022 Safety

Longhorns extend scholarship offer to Garland's Chace Biddle

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Draft Site Posts Update on Devin Duvernay's Draft Stock

Projections could see Duvernay falling to day three at the upcoming NFL Draft

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns: The History of Smokey the Cannon

The first entry in our multi-part series on Texas Longhorn traditions focuses on Smokey the Cannon

Chris Dukes

by

Rodeorosary

Texas Football: Watch: Relive Sam Ehlinger's Reverse Touchdown Pass Against Oklahoma State

The Longhorns offense was clicking on all cylinders against the Cowboys this year

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Top 5 Potential Landing Spots for Devin Duvernay

The former Longhorn is going to add a lot to a lucky NFL franchise, but which franchise would benefit him the most?

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Former Longhorn Hassan Ridgeway Signs New Deal With Eagles

The former Texas standout was traded to Philadelphia last year

Chris Dukes