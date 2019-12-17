LonghornMaven
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Chris Ash Officially Named DC at Texas

Chris Dukes

The University of Texas made it official on Tuesday morning, naming Chris Ash the next defensive coordinator of the program. 

The former Rutgers head coach had stops as a defensive coordinator with Wisconsin, Arkansas and Ohio State, including time with Tom Herman when the Buckeyes won the 2014 national title. 

Rumors of Ash's hiring have been rampant since this weekend with reports coming from several outlets that the deal had been done. 

Ash will officially join the staff on Dec. 18, but won't be on the team's sideline for the Alamo Bowl. 

“After taking a hard look at a lot of options at defensive coordinator, Chris was the one that continued to stand out,” Herman said in a press release. “We couldn’t be more excited what he’ll add to our staff. I’ve witnessed firsthand Chris’ skills as a game planner, his attention to detail and ability to develop players. He gets the best out of every one of them and has a history of building physical, fundamentally sound, winning defenses. He has done it at the highest level, is a tremendous all-around coach and an awesome person. I know he’ll do great things, and our players, coaches and staff will really enjoy working with him. We look forward to his arrival in Austin, getting to work, and him and his family joining our Longhorn family.”

Aside from Ash and Herman's time together at Ohio State, the two also linked up on the same staff at Iowa State in 2009. 

“Number one, I’m humbled and extremely honored to be able to coach football at The University of Texas,” Ash said. “I want to thank Tom Herman and Chris Del Conte for this opportunity and for their professionalism throughout the process. My family and I are very excited to move to Austin and become part of Longhorn Nation, and I’m ready to lead and serve our student-athletes.

“I have a great deal of respect for Coach Herman as a coach and a person. If I didn’t believe in him, I wouldn’t be making this move. I have complete confidence and faith and trust in his ability to lead and to coach, and I’m excited to be a part of this program.”

Texas will ink its early signing period class tomorrow and is currently preparing for an Alamo Bowl date against Utah on Dec. 31 in San Antonio. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Video: Reaction to Chris Ash Hire

Chris Dukes

We break down what the Chris Ash hire means for Texas fans.

Texas Football: Longhorns Lose Commitment From Four-Star Wide Receiver

Chris Dukes

Texas' class ranking drops after loss of Temple, Texas' Quentin Johnston

Texas Football: Multiple Sources Reporting Chris Ash to Be Named DC

Chris Dukes

The former Rutgers head coach has worked with Tom Herman before

Texas Men's Basketball defeats Central Michigan, 87-76

Chris Dukes

Junior guard Jase Febres posted a game-high 23 points while hitting 7-of-10 three-pointers, while sophomore guard Courtney Ramey added a career-high 20 points.

Texas Football: Texas, Utah Head Coaches Come From Same Coaching Tree

Chris Dukes

Both Tom Herman and Kyle Whittingham cut their teeth as coordinators under Urban Meyer

Texas Football: Utah Will Test Texas' Toughness

Chris Dukes

The Utes' physicality, speed on defense will make for a tough Alamo Bowl draw

Texas Football: Potential DC Candidate Gets Contract Extension With Current School

Chris Dukes

The Utah defensive coordinator is one of the hottest names in assistant coaching right now

Texas Football: UT selected to play Utah in Valero Alamo Bowl

Chris Dukes

The Longhorns and Utes will meet on New Year’s Eve in San Antonio.

Texas Football: Watch: UT Senior Football Players Pose in Their Graduation Robes

Chris Dukes

Texas seniors recently had an opportunity to show off their graduation robes at the UT football facility

Texas Football: Podcast: Breaking Down the OC/DC Search

Chris Dukes

Chris and Dalton look at likely candidates for offensive and defensive coordinator and add a couple names of their own to the hat