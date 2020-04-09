Texas Football: Chris Del Conte' Novel Coronavirus Contingencies Includes 'Nine Different Models'

Over the past few weeks those of us in the sports world have been humbled as events across the country ground to a halt in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

While the unprecedented developments since mid-March have reminded us that football is just a game, it's impossible to deny the economic impact college football has on most universities and the communities that surround them.

For a program like Texas, which made a $112 million profit last year mostly based on football revenue, playing a 2020 college football season is about much more than just recreation. That's why Chris Del Conte and his staff have been going over every possible contingency in an attempt to find a way to safely play as many games as possible.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde recently caught up with De Conte and several other athletic directors from top-tier college football programs to get a look at what they are doing to plan ahead in these unprecedented and uncertain times.

“I’m nervous,” Texas AD Chris Del Conte says. “We have nine different models, all the way from A to Z. We’re running an enterprise based on the discretionary income of people. We’re fortunate to have a very passionate fan base, but when you look at what’s happening in our country, we need that to dissipate first.”

Be sure to check out Dellenger and Forde's full article by clicking here. It's a great look at how some of the country's brightest minds are trying to plan around our current situation.

