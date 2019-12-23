Texas Football: Coaches Put in 'Yoaman's Work' to Keep 2020 Recruiting Class Together

With multiple staff changes coming at the end of the 2019 season, the Texas coaching staff still had plenty of work to do to get the 2020 recruiting class across the finish line.

Faced with new challenges, Texas activated three assistants to hit the road and try and keep the class together through all the uphevial.

Director of recruiting Brian Carrington, interim receivers coach Andre Coleman and interim linebackers coach Jerimiah George were all activated, scrambling to see as many recruits as possible in the hectic two weeks between the end of the season and early signing day.

"We were in full on scramble mode for two weeks and it was a long two weeks but we made it through pretty swimmingly," Herman said.

According to Herman, all three coaches brought different levels of experience to the recruiting trail.

"All three kind of in different phases," Herman said. "Andre is a pro's pro. He's been doing this a long time. The road is certainly not foreign to him. Brian Carrington is got great relationships with all of these kids and has been on the road before when we hired Herb Hand. So that part of it's not new to him as well. And then Jeremiah to be able to kind of learn as you go, you know?

George shared first-hand experience as a under-recruited player who eventually made it to the NFL.

"I don't know that there were many places where Jeremiah went by himself," Herman added. "But I think the cool part about Jeremiah is you know, he, he was trained by Yancy McKnight for four years at Iowa State and was developed from a whatever you was two or three-star linebacker into a multi-year NFL player and he can give firsthand testimony to that kind of development as well as his relationship with me."

It is unclear what will happen next for Texas in terms of staffing changes, new defensive coordinator Chris Ash will likely want to bring at least a few of his own guy, but it is clear these three coaches have earned a spot on this staff in some way, shape or form.