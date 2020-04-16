Texas Football: Could the Longhorns Look to the Transfer Portal for Linebacker Depth?

Could Texas look to the NCAA transfer portal for some help at linebacker heading into the 2020 season?

The Longhorns have two linebackers with starting experience returning from last year's lineup in Juwan Mitchell and Ayodele Adeoye - three if you count converted safety DeMarvion Overshown, but it appears head coach Tom Herman and new linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler might like to add a little more depth to the spot going into the 2020 season.

Speaking with 247Sports, Herman pointed out some question marks when it comes to the position group.

“Especially moving to a four-man front and Joseph Ossai and Byron Vaughns being moved down to the line of scrimmage, we're really thin there and inexperienced,” Herman told 247Sports. “It doesn't worry me — I hate to use that term — but it's the one that I'll be watching the most for some guys to step up and take the bull by the horns.”

The current NCAA recruiting dead period runs through the end of May which will make signing graduate transfers a bit more difficult than it's been in recent years.

Some of the bigger names in the portal right now include Wisconsin's Griffin Grady, Duke's Xander Gagnon and UCLA's Je'Vari Anderson. However, if there were mutual interest between Texas and any grad transfer linebackers, the process of getting that player in the program would certainly look different than it has in the past.

