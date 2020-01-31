Texas Football: Could UT be a Landing Spot for Michigan Grad Transfer WR?

LonghornsCountry
Chris Dukes

Texas will be in a bit of a transition year when it comes to wide receivers in 2020. 

Yes, the Longhorns have been stockpiling talent like crazy over the past few seasons with the likes of Brennan Eagles, Marcus Washington, Jake Smith, Malcolm Epps and Kennedy Lewis. They could also get a boost from a potentially-returning Joshua Moore (if he is able to get past his legal problems) and Jordan Whittington (if he gets healthy and decides to move back to receiver). 

Freshmen Troy Omeire (already on campus) and Dajon Harrison (arrives this summer) could also push for a chance to catch passes from Sam Ehlinger this season. 

That's a ton of talent and potential, but there's one glaring thing missing from that list - a senior leader. 

Texas could certainly benefit from an older presence in its receiver room and one name that has come up a few times the rumor mill after entering the transfer portal back in mid-December. 

At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, graduate transfer Tarik Black has the prototypical size and athleticism to play in the Texas offense. He came to Michigan as a highly-touted recruit and made an immediate splash on campus by starting the first three games of his college career, but injuries hampered his progress for much of his first two seasons as a Wolverine. 

He played in 12 contests a year ago, catching 25 passes for 323 yards and a touchdown. 

He never really found traction in Michigan, but a lot of people believe there is a lot of traction left on Black's tires. If nothing else, his experience could be a positive in the locker room for a team replacing a large percentage of its core leadership council. 

What do you think? 

Should Texas go after Black? Are there any other names in the transfer portal you would like to see 

