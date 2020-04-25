LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Devin Duvernay Lands in Great Situation With Ravens

Chris Dukes

Texas' Devin Duvernay couldn't have picked a better situation than the one he is getting in Baltimore. 

The Longhorn wide receiver will step into an explosive offense that checks all the boxes a young receiver wants to see. 

Elite quarterback? Check. 

The Ravens are led by the reigning NFL MVP in Lamar Jackson. The former Heisman Trophy winner took the league by storm last season, befuddling opposing defenses with his dynamic playmaking abilities. Receivers are at the mercy of their quarterbacks and Duvernay couldn't have asked for a better one. 

Dominating rushing attack? Check. 

The Ravens' rushing attack is one of the league's best - and it took steps to make itself better by drafting former Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins (who many consider the best running back in the class). The Ravens offensive line is set up to impose its will on other teams, forcing defenses to load up the box and creating opportunities for receivers. 

Other weapons? Check. 

The Ravens have Marquise Brown to take the top off of defenses and Mark Andrews in the middle to create mismatches with linebackers. Duvernay will likely enjoy lots of one-on-one matchups with defensive backs, giving him plenty of opportunities to do what he does best - get open and move the chains. 

