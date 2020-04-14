LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Early Enrollee Profile - Hudson Card

Chris Dukes

Texas recently added eight new true freshman early enrollees to its roster . In this new series we go through each player and give fans an early idea of what to expect the newest Longhorns. 

We start that list with quarterback Hudson Card. 

Hudson Card, Lake Travis High School 

Roster number: 1, 6-foot-2, 183 pounds 

Ranked the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 class, Card's early enrollment was intended to give him a real chance to compete for the backup quarterback job against incumbent No. 2 signal-caller Casey Thompson. 

While he'll still get an opportunity to compete for that spot, not having spring football is certainly going to hinder his chances of overcoming Thompson. Either way in an ideal world for the Longhorns Card won't exceed four games of playing time and should be able to claim a redshirt during his first season on the Forty Acres. 

Card hails from quarterback factory Lake Travis and committed to Texas before he won the starting quarterback job in high school. Not only does he have a rocket arm, but he's plenty athletic enough to make things happen out of the pocket. He found his way onto the field as a receiver before eventually getting the nod as the Cavaliers starting signal-caller. 

