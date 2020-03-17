LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Five-Star Running Back Names Longhorns in Top Schools List

Chris Dukes

Five-star running back TreVeyon Henderson released top list of schools on Monday with Texas among the prized recruits' top nine programs along with Virginia, Virginia Tech, Georgia, Ohio State, North Carolina, Penn State, Michigan and Oklahoma. 

Henderson is the No. 2 running back, No. 3 player in the state of Virginia and No. 17 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. 

He racked up 2,424 yards on the ground and 283 receiving yards last season as a high school junior along with 50 total touchdowns. 

Watching his film: Henderson clearly has the speed to take it to the house every time he touches the ball with a personal-best 100-yard dash time of 10.94. What really makes him a special five-star prospect is his jump-cutting ability. He's extremely hard to tack in the open field and can change direction on a dime. While he tends to rely on his ability to make defenders miss, he's still a handful to tackle at 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds as well. 

Henderson's skill set could make him a dangerous return man as well as a factor in the passing game. 

Where Texas stands: Texas running backs coach Stan Drayton was able to get an out-of-state five-star running back to Austin last year in Bijan Robinson and he's trying to make it two in two years. Right now many on the inside have Ohio State out in front in the race to land Henderson's services. Both in-state programs (Virginia and Virginia Tech) are still heavily involved in  Henderson's recruiting as well. 

