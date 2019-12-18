Texas Football: Five-Star Running Back Signs With Texas

The No. 2 running back in the country has officially signed with the Texas Longhorns.

After 15 of Texas' 16 2020 prospects singed on the dotted line earlier this morning, the Longhorns finally have the final member of their early signing period class.

Five-star running back Bijan Robinson made it official at his high school around 1:30 p.m. Central time, inking a letter of intent to join the Texas program.

Robinson had offers from nearly every blue blood Division I program and was considered one of the most highly-touted recruits in the country.

Late rumblings had USC trying to make a last-minute push to steal the long-committed Robinson away from the Forty Acres, but in the end, Robinson stuck to his original decision.

Robinson's signature vaults Texas back into the No. 1 spot in the Big 12 for the class of 2020 according to 247 Sports. He is the No. 2 running back in his class, No. 2 player in the state of Arizona and the No. 17 overall recruit in the country.

Texas will hold a press conference this afternoon to comment on the 2020 signing class. It is unknown how much head coach Tom Herman will get into other recent developments, such as the hiring of new defensive coordinator Chris Ash earlier this week, but most expect at least some comments on the situation.

Ash officially takes over the job today, but whether he will be on the Forty Acres for the press conference is also unknown at this time.