Texas Football: Former Longhorn Sam Acho Talks About the NFL CBA

The National Football League and its players were able to come together and set up a new collective bargaining agreement this week that should keep both sides locked in for the next 10 years.

The new deal includes an extra game in the regular season and a relaxing of the league's current marijuana drug testing policy. The league will also go from 53 to 55-man rosters with the option of 14 practice squad players.

Many NFL players took to social media to express their feelings on the new agreement, including former Texas Longhorn Sam Acho.

“The players voted yes to the proposed CBA," Acho said in a social media video on Sunday. "For current players, over half of us believe that this was a good deal, or we believe that it was better than any other alternative to a strike, a lockout or worse stoppage. It’s obviously a very contentious vote, so matter what side you stood on, right now’s a time for us to come together, find the weak points in this deal and work to make it stronger.

“For the fans, this means that football will be played. It’s effectively an 11-year deal, so that means there’s going to be labor peace for the next 11 years.

“Now for the former, current and future players, this deal was done with you in mind. Did we get everything we asked for? No. Did we get everything we wanted? No. But we pushed and we will keep on pushing for years to come.