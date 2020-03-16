LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Former Longhorn Sam Acho Talks About the NFL CBA

Chris Dukes

The National Football League and its players were able to come together and set up a new collective bargaining agreement this week that should keep both sides locked in for the next 10 years. 

The new deal includes an extra game in the regular season and a relaxing of the league's current marijuana drug testing policy. The league will also go from 53 to 55-man rosters with the option of 14 practice squad players. 

Many NFL players took to social media to express their feelings on the new agreement, including former Texas Longhorn Sam Acho. 

“The players voted yes to the proposed CBA," Acho said in a social media  video on Sunday. "For current players, over half of us believe that this was a good deal, or we believe that it was better than any other alternative to a strike, a lockout or worse stoppage. It’s obviously a very contentious vote, so matter what side you stood on, right now’s a time for us to come together, find the weak points in this deal and work to make it stronger.

“For the fans, this means that football will be played. It’s effectively an 11-year deal, so that means there’s going to be labor peace for the next 11 years.

“Now for the former, current and future players, this deal was done with you in mind. Did we get everything we asked for? No. Did we get everything we wanted? No. But we pushed and we will keep on pushing for years to come.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Winter Sports Athletes Petition NCAA For Extra Year of Eligibility

Could winter sports athletes get another year to compete?

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Open as 6.5-Point Underdogs for Upcoming Game With LSU

The Tigers are favored by nearly a touchdown

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Cancelled Season Leaves Shaka Smart's Future Up in the Air

Texas will have to make a decision on their basketball program's future over the next few weeks

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns: Twitter Reacts to COVID-19 Cancellations

Longhorn athletes, fans take to social media amid sports shutdown

Chris Dukes

Massive cancellations leave more questions than answers

As American sports shut down in wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, we're all left pondering what happens next

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: In-State Tight End Trending Toward Texas? (Highlights)

Could Texas land the services of 6-foot-5 tight end from Atascocita?

Chris Dukes

Texas Baseball Series With New Mexico State Cancelled Amid Concerns Over Novel Coronavirus

The baseball series is the latest in a growing list of athletic event cancellations

Chris Dukes

No March Madness This Year: NCAA Men's and Women's Tournaments Cancelled

The governing body has taken an unprecedented step based on the evolving COVD-19 public health threat

Chris Dukes

Breaking: Big 12 Cancels Postseason Tournament amid growing concerns over COVID-19

Just minutes before the Longhorns were set to tip off against Texas Tech the conference canceled the tournament

Chris Dukes

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Prep for Texas Tech

Game Notes ahead of a Big 12 quarterfinal showdown

Chris Dukes