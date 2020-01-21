Texas Football: Former UT DC Todd Orlando Likely Headed to USC

Former Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando may very well be on his way to his third new job in less than two months.

Orlando - who was let go from his role on the Forty Acres just two days after the end of the 2019 regular seasons - was hired by Texas Tech and longtime friend and collegue Matt Wells to serve as the teams assistant head coach and linebackers' coach.

However it now appears as though Orlando will be heading out west with reports surfacing that he will take the job as the next USC defensive coordinator.

The Trojans are obviously a blueblood program and the position would be an upgrade over his current role with the Red Raiders, meaning the move would make sense for Orlando and his family.

It would also be a strange turn of events for the Longhorns since many reports paced current Trojans offensive coordinator Graham Harrell on the program's shortlist of replacements for Tim Beck before Mike Yurcich eventually took the job.

Orlando is a former finalist for the Broyles Award - given to the nation's top assistant coach - but he fell out of favor with much of the Texas fanbase this past season when injuries and youth caused the Texas defense to slip to one of the worst in the nation against the pass and the team fall to a 7-5 record.

What do you think?

Will Orlando excel on the west coast in the Pac 12 with USC? Did Texas make the right move in letting him go? Sound off in the comments.