LonghornMaven
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Former UT DC Todd Orlando Likely Headed to USC

Chris Dukes

Former Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando may very well be on his way to his third new job in less than two months. 

Orlando - who was let go from his role on the Forty Acres just two days after the end of the 2019 regular seasons - was hired by Texas Tech and longtime friend and collegue Matt Wells to serve as the teams assistant head coach and linebackers' coach. 

However it now appears as though Orlando will be heading out west with reports surfacing that he will take the job as the next USC defensive coordinator. 

The Trojans are obviously a blueblood program and the position would be an upgrade over his current role with the Red Raiders, meaning the move would make sense for Orlando and his family. 

It would also be a strange turn of events for the Longhorns since many reports paced current Trojans offensive coordinator Graham Harrell on the program's shortlist of replacements for Tim Beck before Mike Yurcich eventually took the job. 

Orlando is a former finalist for the Broyles Award - given to the nation's top assistant coach - but he fell out of favor with much of the Texas fanbase this past season when injuries and youth caused the Texas defense to slip to one of the worst in the nation against the pass and the team fall to a 7-5 record. 

What do you think?

Will Orlando excel on the west coast in the Pac 12 with USC? Did Texas make the right move in letting him go? Sound off in the comments. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Basketball: Longhorns' upset against Kansas bid comes up short

Jayhawks' 8-0 run down the stretch put the game out of reach

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Officially Hire Former OU Staffer Jay Boulware

Boulware will join the Longhorns staff as the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Make SI's 'Way too Early Top 25'

Texas comes in at No. 21 on the strength of a dominant bowl win, large group of returning starters

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Two Longhorns Make ESPN's All Bowl Team

Both Joseph Ossai and Samuel Cosmi were honored by the news outlet for their bowl performance against Utah

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Is Texas Raiding the OU Staff for Next TE/Special Teams Coach?

Rumors are swirling that Longhorn alum and current Sooners assistant Jay Boulware could be coming home to the Forty Acres

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Four-Star Tight End

Texas extends a scholarship offer to Grandview's Dametrious Crownover

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: What Does Baylor's Potential Dave Aranda Hire Mean for the Big 12?

The LSU defensive coordinator could help the Bears continue to be a tough out for years to come

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Podcast: The State of Texas Football Following Bowl Win, Coaching Changes

How much stock should fans take in the Alamo Bowl win over Utah? Which coaching change do we like best?

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer In-State Offensive Tackle

Longhorns officially throw their hat in the ring in the derby to land Magnolia's Matthew Wykoff

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Stan Drayton Expected to Return as RB Coach

Multiple outlets are reporting running backs coach Stan Drayton will be back at Texas after interviewing with the Dallas Cowboys

Chris Dukes