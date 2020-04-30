Texas Football: Four-Star 2020 Cornerback Jahdae Barron Commits to Longhorns

Texas got a late surprise with one more addition to the 2020 signing class today in Jahdae Barron.

From the Austin area, Barron didn't receive a Texas offer before committing to Baylor, but jumped on the Longhorns radar once Chris Ash and Jay Valai came over from Rutgers.

"I've always been a Longhorn since I was a kid," Barron said during his Instagram Live post.

Barron is the No. 24 cornerback, No. 51 player in the state of Texas and No. 348 player in the country according to 247Sports.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound corner from Connally High School in Pflugerville has offers from Baylor, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Washington State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Arizona, Colorado State, Houston, Iowa State, Louisiana, Rutgers, SMU, Sam Houston State, Tennessee, Texas Southern, Texas State and Texas Tech.

A one-time Baylor signee, Barron was released from his national letter of intent earlier this month.

"After he (Baylor coach Matt Rhule) left (for the Carolina Panthers) we kind of just waited just waited, waited it out to (build) a connection with the coach Aranda's staff," Barron said. "I respect him as a man and I love Baylor, and they're gonna do great things in the future. But just being with him, I just didn't feel the connection. And I just felt that it was time to open, open my options."

What this means for Texas: The Longhorns made no secrets about trying to add late help in the cornerback department in the 2020 class. Texas is set for the next year or two at the position, but looked to be thin down the road.

They signed Kitan Crawford, but wanted to add a second player at the position. Texas went all in with Ennis Rakestraw in an attempt to pull a signing day coup, but ultimately lost out to longtime favorite Missouri in the end. This addition not only adds another needed cornerback to the roster, but a quality player that nobody expected to be on the board at this point.

It also builds buzz and momentum for the Longhorns, who got a commitment from three-star tight end Landen King earlier this week and could continue that momentum with South Oak Cliff's Jaydon Williams making his announcement on Friday.

