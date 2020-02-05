Just hours before players can officially sign on the dotted line, the Longhorns earned a big commitment.

Four-star athlete Kelvontay Dixon announced his commitment on Twitter Tuesday evening.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank God, my mom and my coaches for pushing me hard each and every day, making me who I am today," Dixon said in a tweet. "With that being said, I am proudly committed to the University of Texas."

At 6-foot and 180 pounds, Dixon has legit track speed and plenty of ball skills. He helped Carthage go undefeated on the way to a state championship in 2019.

He played a little of everything during his senior campaign with 1,223 receiving yards on 73 catches and 234 rushing yards. He was also a key contributor in the return game.

Dixon is the younger brother of Keaontay Ingram, but originally wasn't going to follow his older sibling to Texas. He was committed to Arkansas with head coach Chad Morris before decommitting in the fall.

Texas was always in play, but the hiring of receivers coach Andre Coleman may very well have been what pushed Dixon's decision over the top.

Dixon place sixth in Class 4A at the UIL State Track and Field Meet this past year with a time of 10.81. He also medaled in the triple jump.

Though he is related to Ingram, odds are good he ends up in the slot at Texas, playing a role similar to that of Devin Duvernay last year, though he could always find himself in the backfield in certain situations.