LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Four-Star Athlete Commits Hours Before Signing Day (Watch Highlights)

Chris Dukes

Just hours before players can officially sign on the dotted line, the Longhorns earned a big commitment. 

Four-star athlete Kelvontay Dixon announced his commitment on Twitter Tuesday evening. 

"First and foremost, I would like to thank God, my mom and my coaches for pushing me hard each and every day, making me who I am today," Dixon said in a tweet. "With that being said, I am proudly committed to the University of Texas."

At 6-foot and 180 pounds, Dixon has legit track speed and plenty of ball skills. He helped Carthage go undefeated on the way to a state championship in 2019. 

He played a little of everything during his senior campaign with 1,223 receiving yards on 73 catches and 234 rushing yards. He was also a key contributor in the return game. 

Dixon is the younger brother of Keaontay Ingram, but originally wasn't going to follow his older sibling to Texas. He was committed to Arkansas with head coach Chad Morris before decommitting in the fall. 

Texas was always in play, but the hiring of receivers coach Andre Coleman may very well have been what pushed Dixon's decision over the top. 

Dixon place sixth in Class 4A at the UIL State Track and Field Meet this past year with a time of 10.81. He also medaled in the triple jump. 

Though he is related to Ingram, odds are good he ends up in the slot at Texas, playing a role similar to that of Devin Duvernay last year, though he could always find himself in the backfield in certain situations.  

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Longhorns: Watch: UT AD Embraces High Expectations

Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte says athletics programs need to embrace the role of 'Goliath'

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Jerry Jones' Grandson Commits to Longhorns

Paxton Anderson will join the Texas team as a preferred walk-on

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Set Spring Football Game Date

Texas will play its annual Orange-White game on April 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Make Cut for Top OL (Watch Highlights)

Four-star guard Bryce Foster includes Texas in his top five

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Four Former Longhorns Have a Shot at a Super Bowl Ring Tomorrow

There has been a Longhorn on 12 of the last 15 Super Bowl-winning teams

Chris Dukes

by

Banner1231

Texas Basketball: Jayhawks Ride Second-Half Surge to Win over UT

Texas hung tough for the first half, but the powerful Kansas offense was too much in Lawrence

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Signing Day Preview Part IV (Watch Highlights)

Can Texas make up serious ground with Savion Williams?

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Signing Day Preview Part III (Watch Highlights)

Longhorns are making a late push for Ennis Rakestraw. Will it be enough?

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Signing Day Preview Part II (Watch Highlights)

Former commit Princely Umanmielen is still in play

Chris Dukes

Texas football: Longhorns Signing Day Preview Part I (Watch Highlights)

Texas has a chance to add some major pieces on Wednesday

Chris Dukes