Texas Football: Herman Strikes Gold Again in the Transfer Market

Tomer Barazani

On Monday night, former standout wideout Tarik Black, announced that he would be transferring to the Longhorns. At six-foot-three and 215 pounds, Black will make an immediate impact on a Texas offense that just lost Devin Duvernay and Collin Johnson to the NFL. This talented veteran presence in the receiver room is exactly what the doctor ordered.

The majority of Black’s time with Michigan was unfortunately flooded with injuries. This included a season ending with a broken left foot in 2017 and another broken foot prior to the start of the 2018 season. Black came back healthy in 2019, but only managed to catch 25 passes for 323 yards in the Wolverines average passing attack. He finished his career at Ann Arbor with 507 yards and only two touchdowns.

With the Texas offense usually featuring big-bodied receivers, Black will be a prime target for Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlingner, who enjoys using his big arm in the deep passing game. With two years of eligibility, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich will surely utilize Black heavily on the outside, isolating the transfer to take on opposing cornerbacks.

Tarik Black took to both Instagram and Twitter to announce the move, posting an edited picture of himself in the Texas uniform with the caption: “I just flipped the switch, flip flip #HookEm”

The former four-star recruit, who was ranked in the top 100 nationally by ESPN and Rivals during his time at Cheshire Academy, will look to change the script and establish a new rhythm in the Forty Acres.

