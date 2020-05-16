LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: How Does the Latest RB Commit Fit into the UT Offense?

Chris Dukes

Mike Yurcich's offense got another future weapon and Stan Drayton's running back room got even deeper with the addition of 2021 all-purpose back Jonathon Brooks. 

But just what exactly does this three-star player from Hallettsville, Texas add to the Longhorns roster? And where does he fit in in the grand scheme of things?

When you think of productive backs in the Mike Yurcich style of offense, you have to start with Justice Hill. One of the most productive players in the proud history of Oklahoma State running backs. Just like Hill, Brooks is a one-cut-and-go type of back with tremendous vision and a burst that allows him to explode after changing direction. That fits in exactly with what Texas will want to do in its power-spread game. 

Brooks is also well-versed at lining up at different places on the field. At Halletsville he'll sometimes split out to receiver to put extra stress on the defense. Yurcich has already stressed getting the Longhorns to the line faster as a team and changing formations on the fly. To play this way you need guys like Brooks who can be a receiver on one play, an h-back on another and back as a traditional running back on a third. Catching the ball out of the backfield could also make him useful as a change of pace on third downs in the future for Texas. 

Texas fans always expect the best in recruiting and are used to big splash-type announcements. While this isn't going to have the wow factor of a guys like Bijan Robinson, it's often utility players like Brooks that build championship depth for the future.

