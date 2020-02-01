Texas Football: Is Charlie Strong Going Back to Florida as an Analyst?

Former Texas head coach Charlie Strong has been back in the news the last couple of days.

Strong's name has been tied to Florida, where he served as defensive coordinator from 2003-09. He helped the Gators win a national title in 2008 and served briefly as the team's interim head coach back in 2004 between the coaching stints of Ron Zook and Urban Meyer.

After that he went to Louisville and led the Cardinals to back-to-back double-digit win seasons, drawing the attention of Texas in the process.

Strong's tenure at Texas was forgettable at best. In three seasons he never managed a winning record and took the Longhorns to just one bowl game during that period, compiling a 16-21 record overall during his time on the Forty Acres.

Strong took over as the head coach at the University of South Florida in 2017 and led the Bulls to a 10-2 mark in his first season. The next year the team fell to 7-6 and in 2019 he was fired after a 4-8 campaign.

Had Strong lasted one more year at USF it would have made for an interesting storyline as the Bulls are scheduled to travel to Austin this year for a showdown with the Longhorns for both teams' season opener.

Strong could help beef up a defensive staff that appears to be in some danger of losing coordinator Todd Grantham to a head coaching position or the NFL.

Gators head coach Dan Mullen and Strong worked together as coordinators under Urban Meyer from 2006-08.

What do you think?

How do you feel about the Charlie Strong tenure in Texas? Do you wish him the best in his future endeavors, or hold a grudge due to the Longhorns' poor record under his watch? Do you think he could succeed as a defensive coordinator at some point in the future? Make your voice heard and sound off in the comments and our message board.