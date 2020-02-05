Texas Football: Jerry Jones' Grandson Commits to Longhorns

Texas' newest walk-on has some serious name recognition.

Highland Park receiver Paxton Anderson has committed to Texas as a preferred walk-on. Anderson is the son of Dallas Cowboys executive Charlotte Jones Anderson and the grandson of the organization's owner Jerry Jones.

Anderson struggled with injuries through much of his high school career but flashed talent when he was healthy.

He broke his fibula during his sophomore season, then his collarbone. His junior year was plagued by illness and a pulled calf muscle.

Anderson was the high school teammate of highly-touted Texas defensive line signee Prince Dorbah and Oklahoma quarterback signee Chandler Morris.

“Paxton may be the most improved player on the team,” said Highland Park head coach Randy Allen in an interview with People Newspapers. “He and [quarterback Chandler] Morris have good chemistry. I’m very pleased with what he’s brought to our offense.”

Anderson's cousin John Stephen Jones is currently playing quarterback at Arkansas after a successful career at Highland Park. He was named the Razorbacks' starter late last season.

As a preferred walk-on, the Anderson won't cost the Longhorns a scholarship spot in a year with few graduating seniors.

Texas is looking to finish strong with just a few hours before National Signing Day. The Longhorns currently have the No. 11 recruiting class for 2019 according to 247 Sports, but are within striking distance of the top 10 with high-rated prospects like Alfred Collins, Princely Umanmielen and Ennis Rakestraw all holding Texas in their final list of considered schools.