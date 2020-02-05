LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Jerry Jones' Grandson Commits to Longhorns

Chris Dukes

Texas' newest walk-on has some serious name recognition. 

Highland Park receiver Paxton Anderson has committed to Texas as a preferred walk-on. Anderson is the son of Dallas Cowboys executive Charlotte Jones Anderson and the grandson of the organization's owner Jerry Jones. 

Anderson struggled with injuries through much of his high school career but flashed talent when he was healthy. 

He broke his fibula during his sophomore season, then his collarbone. His junior year was plagued by illness and a pulled calf muscle. 

Anderson was the high school teammate of highly-touted Texas defensive line signee Prince Dorbah and Oklahoma quarterback signee Chandler Morris. 

“Paxton may be the most improved player on the team,” said Highland Park head coach Randy Allen in an interview with People Newspapers. “He and [quarterback Chandler] Morris have good chemistry. I’m very pleased with what he’s brought to our offense.”

Anderson's cousin John Stephen Jones is currently playing quarterback at Arkansas after a successful career at Highland Park. He was named the Razorbacks' starter late last season. 

As a preferred walk-on, the Anderson won't cost the Longhorns a scholarship spot in a year with few graduating seniors. 

Texas is looking to finish strong with just a few hours before National Signing Day. The Longhorns currently have the No. 11 recruiting class for 2019 according to 247 Sports, but are within striking distance of the top 10 with high-rated prospects like Alfred Collins, Princely Umanmielen and Ennis Rakestraw all holding Texas in their final list of considered schools.  

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Longhorns Set Spring Football Game Date

Texas will play its annual Orange-White game on April 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Longhorns Make Cut for Top OL (Watch Highlights)

Four-star guard Bryce Foster includes Texas in his top five

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Four Former Longhorns Have a Shot at a Super Bowl Ring Tomorrow

There has been a Longhorn on 12 of the last 15 Super Bowl-winning teams

Chris Dukes

by

Banner1231

Texas Basketball: Jayhawks Ride Second-Half Surge to Win over UT

Texas hung tough for the first half, but the powerful Kansas offense was too much in Lawrence

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Signing Day Preview Part IV (Watch Highlights)

Can Texas make up serious ground with Savion Williams?

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Signing Day Preview Part III (Watch Highlights)

Longhorns are making a late push for Ennis Rakestraw. Will it be enough?

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Signing Day Preview Part II (Watch Highlights)

Former commit Princely Umanmielen is still in play

Chris Dukes

Texas football: Longhorns Signing Day Preview Part I (Watch Highlights)

Texas has a chance to add some major pieces on Wednesday

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Report: Longhorn Linebacker No Longer in Transfer Portal

Multiple outlets are reporting that Texas linebacker Juwan Mitchell is no longer in the transfer portal

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Mailbag: Where Will Whittington Play? Super Bowl Pick?

We answer your questions

Chris Dukes