Texas Football: Linebackers Coach Coleman Hutzler Shares Tips During 'Technique Tuesday'

One of the newest additions to the Longhorn staff, linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler has taken to social media to talk a little football.

Hutzler is running film of Longhorns defensive drills in a series he calls "technique Tuesday".

Hutzler's quick film sessions not only give valuable tips to active football players of every skill level. They also offer a quick glimpse inside the mind of one of Tom Herman's more interesting hires during recent staff overhaul.

With a lack of football - or sports of any kind - to watch and analyze, any small repreave from the current dearth of content has to be seen as a positive for not just Longhorn fans, but fans of any college football team.

Hutzler is coming off a seven-year stint in the SEC, including four years at South Carolina where he served under former Longhorns defensive coordinator and current Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp.

A 2017 Broyles Award nominee, Hutzler brings a new attitude to the Texas linebackers room.

To play defense you got to play with passion and energy," he said back in February. "And you know, so I try and obviously bring that to my guys in my room practice field and, you know, those are all key components."

Hutzler isn't looking back at players' past struggles but instead remains focused on teaching his group a better way to do things.

"That's been our focus since the first day getting here and sitting down with Coach Ash and sit down as the defensive staff," Hutzler said. "And so, you know, that's what we're looking to do,

