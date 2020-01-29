LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Longhorn Signee Now the No. 1 Running Back in 2020 Class

Chris Dukes

Texas running back signee Bijan Robinson has moved up to the No. 1 spot in the 2020 class according to 247 Sports. 

The 6-foot, 200-pounder from Tuscon, Arizona chose the Longhorns over Ohio State, USC, Alabama, Arizona, Oklahoma and others. 

Robinson had been ranked No. 2 overall in the class, but vaulted past Galena Park North Shore's Zach Evans to the front of the class. While some of that boost came from on-field performance, one might think the recent controversy surrounding Evans signing, then backing out of his letter of intent with Georgia might have played a role in the change as well. 

Robinson is a five-star prospect, ranked the No. 2 player in the state of Arizona and the No. 15 overall prospect in this year's recruiting class by 247 Sports. 

Robinson is considered to be the biggest recruiting get for running backs coach Stan Drayton since he arrived on the Forty Acres. 

Texas has a chance to as strong at running back as any team Longhorn team in recent memory in 2020 with Robinson coming in to challenge for playing along with returning starter Keaontay Ingram, key contributor Roschon Johnson and highly-touted freshman Jordan Whittington expected to return from the hernia surgery that sidelined him for nearly all of 2019. 

In addition, Texas brings back three offensive linemen to block for the host of running backs. Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich has gained a reputation at Oklahoma State for fielding a downhill running attack. 

What do you think?

How excited are you to see Robinson take the field? Which of the Longhorns' talented stable of backs will lead the team in rushing in 2020?

