Texas Football: Longhorns add future non-conference opponent

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas has added a Football game with San Jose State to round out the Longhorns’ 2025 season non-conference slate, UT Vice President and Athletics Director Chris Del Conte announced on Thursday.

Texas will host SJSU on Sept. 6, 2025, at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. That game falls between a road contest to open the season at Ohio State (Aug. 30) and a home matchup with UTEP (Sept. 13).

The Longhorns and Spartans played in Austin in 2017, which is the only time the two schools have previously met in football.

In addition to the 2025 game against Ohio State in Columbus, the Buckeyes will return to Austin to face the Longhorns in 2026. Texas, which travels to Baton Rouge to face defending National Champion LSU this fall, has a string of upcoming high-profile home-and-home series that includes Alabama (2022 and 2023), Michigan (2024 and 2027), Georgia (2028 and 2029) and Florida (2030 and 2031).

Many teams around the country are adding big-time non-conference opponents in an attempt to boost future College Football Playoff resumes. The CFP committee has proven itself to be very kind to teams with such games on the schedule in the past.

Barring some major change, the Longhorns have likely filled out their non-conference opponent slate through the first half of the decade now with three games outside of the Big 12 through at least 2025.

In addition to the high-profile non-conference matchups coming up, Texas plays USF and UTEP in 2020, Louisiana, Arkansas and Rice in 2021, ULM and UTSA in 2022, Rice and Wyoming in 2023 and Colorado State and UTSA in 2024.