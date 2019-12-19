LonghornMaven
Texas Football: Longhorns Add Surprise Late Signee to 2020 Class

Chris Dukes

Texas fans got a bit of a surprise on Thursday morning with the announcement that 2020 linebacker Jyalan Ford had been added to the Longhorns' recruiting class. 

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder from Frisco, Texas is the No. 86 outside linebacker in the 2020 class, No. 160 player in the state of Texas and the No. 1,204 prospect nationally according to 247 Sports. 

Ford had previously been committed to Utah. 

While the timing seems to come out of left field, the head coach Tom Herman did state the team would be seeking more help at th ee position. 

"There's a couple we have our eye on right now that are not signed that we're excited to continue to recruit into January in February," Herman said during his press conference Wednesday. "We do know that that is a big-time position of need for us."

Herman went on to say they wouldn't fill the roster with players who didn't stand a chance to become stars in the Texas program. 

"You're not going to take a guy just to fill a spot if you if you don't think he can play, but there is enough talent out there that that will not have signed today that I think will find one if not two that we feel like can be developed into a championship linebacker."

It is unknown as of now whether the decision to bring in former Ohio State and Wisconsin defensive coordinator Chris Ash played a factor in Ford's final decision, but certainly having some stability in the defensive coaching staff would have to weigh positive for players on the fence. 

