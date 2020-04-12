Texas Football: Longhorns Among Favorites to Land In-State Tight End

Texas was recently included in the top 10 list6-foot-6, 215-pound Landen King from Atascocita High School.

The Longhorns made the list along with Arizona State, Oklahoma State, South Carolina, Penn State, Washington, Texas A & M, Alabama, Oregon and Georgia.

King is the No. 36 tight end, No. 103 player in the state of Texas and No. 765 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

He has offers from Oklahoma State, Houston, Texas Tech and Georgia Tech among others.

Big and surprisingly quick for his length, King is going to be an interesting prospect at the next level.

Watching his film: King already has great instincts when it comes to competing for the ball in the air and his height, athleticism and arm length give him a stellar catch radius. His current size would have him playing an outside receiver role, but he's likely to put on more muscle and become a tight end/h-back at the college level. With some time in the weight room, King could be somewhere between tight end and wide receiver, something like what Lil Jordan Humphrey did for Texas in 2018.

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns might be the clubhouse leader right now in the race to land King's services according to experts.

