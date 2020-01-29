LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Longhorns Depth Chart Takes Major Hit as Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

Chris Dukes

Texas fans got some bad news on Wednesday afternoon with the announcement that linebacker Juwan Mitchell will enter the transfer portal. 

The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder from Middletown, New Jersey was considered a major recruiting get for the Longhorns in the 2019 class out of the JUCO ranks. Mitchell was called into action when starter Ayodele Adeoye was injured during the season, starting three games and playing several more. He finished the year with 39 tackles, 3.5 for loss and three sacks. 

Michell's departure comes as a particular blow for Texas after the Longhorns just discovered Adeoye will miss spring camp after undergoing surgery on his foot. 

David Gbenda was already expected to slide over to fill in for Adeoye, but now may have to shift back to the middle in Mitchell's absence. Cort Jaquess may now have to play a bigger role - particularly through spring practice. He played in several games last year and earned one start in the Alamo Bowl. 

Marcus Tillman Jr. missed most of 2019 with a knee injury. There isn't an official timetable for him to return, but one would have to think that getting him back before spring practice would be a major priority with all things considered. 

Texas may very well have no choice but to look to the transfer portal itself to help fill out some depth at linebacker or potentially move a player like DeMarvion Overshown from his normal hybrid safety spot into a more traditional linebacker role. 

Texas has also shown an ability to think outside the box when it comes to shuffling its depth chart due to injuries in the past, like last year when Roschon Johson moved from quarterback to running back. 

What do you think?

The Longhorns certainly can't be happy about this news with Mitchell expected to play a major role in the Longhorns revamped defense under Chris Ash. What would you do if you were the Longhorn staff to replace him? Sound off in the comments below and be heard. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
ColtBennett
ColtBennett

That's a rough one for sure. Is it true Mitchell was unhappy for a while? If so the only bright spot might be getting that negativity out of the locker room.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Could Longhorns Target Transfer Receiver?

Oklahoma State's C.J. Moore's decision to enter the transfer portal has raised some eyebrows in the UT fanbase

Chris Dukes

by

Smithy

Texas Football: Longhorn Signee Now the No. 1 Running Back in 2020 Class

Texas' Bijan Robinson jumped to the top ranking at his position according to 247 Sports

Chris Dukes

by

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Major Longhorn Target Earns Fifth Star From Recruiting Service

Bastrop Cedar Creek's Alfred Collins is the most important prospect left on Texas' board

Chris Dukes

by

ColtBennett

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Versatile 2021 Athlete

Washington State athlete Julien Simon has potential at several different positions at the next level

Chris Dukes

by

Davis1123

Texas Football: Longhorn Legend Inducted Into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

Derrick Johnson finished his pro career as the Kansas City Chiefs all-time leading tackler

Chris Dukes

by

Banner1231

Texas Football: How the Longhorns Got Out of Quarterback Purgatory

Texas turned to its own back yard to fix a decade-long quarterback slump

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Mailbag: 2020 Backup Quarterback Derby, Potential Transfers?

We answer your questions about the hot topics concerning Longhorn Nation

Chris Dukes

Texas Baseball: Alumni Game set for Feb. 1

Fan Appreciation Day runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon and the Alumni Game starts at 3:30 p.m.

Longhorn Country Staff

Texas Basketball: Notes Ahead of Road Date with TCU

Texas is in desperate need of momentum as it travels to Fort Worth

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns: Players and Coaches Past and Present React to Kobe Bryant's Tragic Passing

Longhorn nation mourns the passing of a global sports icon

Chris Dukes