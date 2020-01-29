Texas Football: Longhorns Depth Chart Takes Major Hit as Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

Texas fans got some bad news on Wednesday afternoon with the announcement that linebacker Juwan Mitchell will enter the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder from Middletown, New Jersey was considered a major recruiting get for the Longhorns in the 2019 class out of the JUCO ranks. Mitchell was called into action when starter Ayodele Adeoye was injured during the season, starting three games and playing several more. He finished the year with 39 tackles, 3.5 for loss and three sacks.

Michell's departure comes as a particular blow for Texas after the Longhorns just discovered Adeoye will miss spring camp after undergoing surgery on his foot.

David Gbenda was already expected to slide over to fill in for Adeoye, but now may have to shift back to the middle in Mitchell's absence. Cort Jaquess may now have to play a bigger role - particularly through spring practice. He played in several games last year and earned one start in the Alamo Bowl.

Marcus Tillman Jr. missed most of 2019 with a knee injury. There isn't an official timetable for him to return, but one would have to think that getting him back before spring practice would be a major priority with all things considered.

Texas may very well have no choice but to look to the transfer portal itself to help fill out some depth at linebacker or potentially move a player like DeMarvion Overshown from his normal hybrid safety spot into a more traditional linebacker role.

Texas has also shown an ability to think outside the box when it comes to shuffling its depth chart due to injuries in the past, like last year when Roschon Johson moved from quarterback to running back.

What do you think?

The Longhorns certainly can't be happy about this news with Mitchell expected to play a major role in the Longhorns revamped defense under Chris Ash. What would you do if you were the Longhorn staff to replace him? Sound off in the comments below and be heard.