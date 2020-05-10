LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Longhorns Land Surprise Commitment From Metroplex LB

Chris Dukes

Texas fans woke up to some great news on the recruiting front on Sunday morning with the verbal pledge of three-star linebacker Morice Blackwell Jr.

The Arlington Martin product is the No. 32 outside linebacker, No. 67 player in the state of Texas and No. 498 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. 

"Thanks to God for the talent he has blessed me with and all the University’s that extended and offer to me. I’m blessed to have many options but after a lot of prayer you have decided to commit to The University of Texas Austin," he said on Twitter. 

Blackwell had offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Houston, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Utah, Texas Tech, SMU, San Diego State and Tulsa.

Watching his film: Blackwell is one of the most productive players in the Metroplex over the last two years. As a sophomore he had 112 tackles, 10 for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass broken up. He followed that up with an even better junior campaign that had 128 tackles, 13 for loss, two sacks, three passes defended, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. 

He's a little undersized at less than 200 pounds, but he more than holds his own in the middle of the field against some of the best competition in the state right now. He looks to be a natural fit as a sideline-to-sideline type linebacker at the next level in Chris Ash's scheme. Though he's just a three-star prospect the fact teams like Alabama and Georgia have been showing interest shows you just how hight his ceiling will be at the next level. This is a great get for Texas. 

What it means for the Longhorns: Many thought Blackwell was headed to Baylor, but Coleman Hutzler scored a nice recruiting win in the middle of a battleground area. Linebackers who can cover in space are going to be a key to making Ash's scheme work against Big 12 defenses. 

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No. 1 Ranked 2020 RB Bijan Robinson Coming to Texas to 'Make a College Football Playoff'

Robinson cites his strong relationship with running backs coach Stan Drayton as a major reason for coming to the Forty Acres

Tomer Barazani

by

Mas0n12

Texas Football: Amid NFL Hype, Joseph Ossai's Main Concern is National Championship

After a monster performance in the Alamo Bowl NFL scouts have come knocking, but Ossai's goals at the University of Texas come first

Chris Dukes

Can Texas Keep Verbal Commits On Board When Campus Visits Resume?

The Longhorns have gained some momentum and buzz, but it's still a long way to go to get to national signing day

Chris Dukes

Texas Making Inroads With Talented Cornerback Prospect

The Longhorns are climbing the list of favorite schools to land Denton Guyer's Deuce Harmon

Chris Dukes

Watch: Highly-Touted Quarterback Signee Continues Recover From Injury

Will-be freshman quarterback Ja'Quinden Jackson appears to be recovering well from an injury that ended his senior high school season at Duncanville

Chris Dukes

Texas Players Feel Sense of Urgency Through Offseason Conditioning

Last year's disappointing 8-5 campaign hasn't sat well with Texas players

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Could Samuel Cosmi be a Top 10 Pick in 2021?

The Texas offensive lineman continues to generate buzz from NFL Draft pundits

Chris Dukes

Texas Offers Offensive Lineman From State of Oklahoma

The Longhorns are trying to score a couple of recruiting wins north of the Red River

Chris Dukes

Big 12 Media Days to Be Conducted Online

The conference is the first Power 5 league to announce a virtual media days event

Chris Dukes

Are the top Longhorns in the NFL overpaid, underpaid, or paid just right? - No. 3, Justin Tucker

The Austin-native, who concluded the 118-game rivalry between Texas and Texas A&M with a game winning field goal in 2011, has been one of the top kickers ever since entering the NFL in 2012.

Tomer Barazani