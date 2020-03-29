Texas Football: Longhorns Make Four-Star Defensive Lineman's Top Schools List

Four-star defensive end Shemar Turner recently cut his list of top schools to 11, with Texas making the cut.

The Longhorns were included along with Texas A & M, Baylor, Ohio State, Florida, Oregon, LSU, Oklahoma, Michigan, Alabama and Georgia,

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound DeSoto prospect is the No. 12 stong-side defensive end, No. 32 player in Texas and No. 190-ranked prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

Watching his film: Turner is strong and athletic with the ability to make himself extremely slippery for opposing blockers. He is tailor-made for Chris Ash's new scheme as a guy who, first and foremost, knows how to get upfield and attack. Though he's athletic enough to play on the outside in a four-man scheme like Texas, the prospect of putting weight on him and moving him to a three-technique could make him an absolute killer. With his speed and initial punch he would be an almost-mandatory double team if developed correctly and could become a fi or second-day draft pick if he hits his ceiling as a player. It's pretty obvious why all of the top programs in the country are duking it out tooth and nail to get Turner to sign with them.

Where Texas stands: This is a crowded field with a lot of big names on it and Turner has made it a point to note he doesn't have a particular order for his top 11 yet. With in-person recruiting shut down, one would think this process is going to stretch out through the season at this point. This is going to be a tough get for Texas, but players of this caliber are worth fighting for.