Texas Football: Longhorns make Top Schools List for Four-Star O-Lineman (Watch Highlights)

Chris Dukes

Four-star offensive lineman Bram Walden released his list of top five schools on Monday with Texas making the cut. 

The Longhorns were included along with Ohio State, USC, Arizona State, Oregon, Stanford, Texas A&M, Michigan, Washington, LSU, Florida State and Utah. 

Walden is the No. 14 offensive tackle, No. 2 player in the state of Arizona and No. 89 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports. 

Watching his film: The 6-foot-4, 270-pound tackle is likely going to end up north of the 300-pound mark at the next level, but he already has a strong initial punch. Certainly has the quickness and length to play one of the tackle spots, but his ability to lock on to linebackers could make him useful as a pulling guard at the next level as well. If I had to pick one main thing that sticks out wen watching Walden it would be motor. Walden is looking for someone to hit - and hit with violent intentions - from the microsecond, the ball is snapped all the way through the end of the play. He'll often peel off and block two or three players on a long run or slow-developing play. Players like that can set the attitude for an entire offensive line. 

Where Texas stands: Walden currently looks like an Oregon lean at this point, but Texas has to feel good about being the only Big 12 school to make the cut. In all truthfulness, even if the Longhorns don't land Walden, things are looking pretty good when it comes to recruiting his position for 2021. This is a great year for offensive tackle talent and the Longhorns are in on several big-time prospects to go along with the already-committed Hayden Conner out of Katy. Tommy Brockermeyer is a legacy recruit and the potential five-star OT might be the No. 1 player on the Longhorns entire recruiting board right now. Walden isn't even the only offensive tackle in Arizona the Longhorns are recruiting currently with four-star Jonah Miller - former high school teammates with Longhorn running back Bijan Robinson - also a high priority. There are plenty of options, but Herb Hand isn't putting all his eggs in one basket. He's clearly spreading his attention to several of the talented prospects in and out of the state of Texas.  

