Texas Football: Longhorns Offer 2022 Athlete

Texas sent out a scholarship offer to 2022 athlete Jordan Hudson this past week.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Hudson is the No. 19 wide receiver, No. 23 player in the state of Texas and No. 164 overall prospect in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.

The Garland, Texas product already has offers from Kansas, North Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, SMU, Arizona and Illinois State, though all those other schools are offering at wide receiver. Texas is the first to offer the dynamic speedster a scholarship to play cornerback.

Watching his film: A lot of the film we've seen from Hudson so far is on the offensive side of the ball, but it's easy to see why the Longhorns see him as a defensive back at the next level. At 6-foot-1, Hudson has the length to defend some of the bigger receivers he would line up across from in the Big 12. He is also strong enough to play the kind of lock-on man coverage you are going to see from a Chris Ash scheme. Hudson has been turning heads on the 7-on-7 scene on the defensive side the ball, showing off good instincts and an ability to make a quick break on out routes. Whatever side of the ball he ends up playing you have to think teams are going to give him a look as a kick or punt returner because of his speed and ability to make people miss in space.

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns have put cornerbacks coach Jay Valai in charge of Hudson's recruiting, which makes sense seeing they want him to play cornerback. Valai has an ability to relate to recruits "like a big brother" as he said in his introductory press conference on the Forty Acres earlier this year. His charismatic presence and dynamic personality are going to be powerful weapons on the recruiting scene. It would seem one of the big factors when it comes to where Hudson ends up is what side of the ball he really wants to play. He's talented enough to do either.